Shawn Nadelen does not have timetable for naming starting goalie for Towson men's lacrosse

Since succeeding Tony Seaman as Towson’s head coach, Shawn Nadelen has been in the enviable position of entering each of his previous five seasons with an undisputed starter at goalie. He had Andrew Wascavage in 2012 and 2013 and Tyler White in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The 2017 season will be an unfamiliar one for Nadelen in that there is no certainty in the cage. Senior Matt Hoy, junior Josh Miller, and freshman Shane Brennan are vying for the job.

“Coming out of the fall, I would say Matt Hoy, our senior, had the lead,” Nadelen said. “But throughout the first two weeks of preseason, it’s really a roll of the dice and seeing kind of what’s happening. Each guy has had good days and bad days, and I think we’ll find out a little bit more where we are at the end of the week after we get through a couple of scrimmages here and see them do their stuff against another team. But nobody has really solidified that as of yet.”

Nadelen knows that identifying the starter would be a significant assist for a defense that graduated three starting defensemen in Mike Lowe, Nick Gorman and Andrew Cordes. Sophomore Chad Patterson (Westminster), junior Sid Ewell, a transfer from Essex Community College, junior Cal Livingston (McDonogh) and freshman Gray Bodden (Winters Mill) need to build chemistry with the man behind them, but Nadelen said there’s no point in rushing the process.

“You can’t do that,” he said. “Who knows? It could take us until the end of the year where we could be flopping goalies here and there. I’d rather not do that, but we’ve done it in the past. … The goalies – and everyone else on our team – know that they’re always competing and that you can’t be content. That position’s unique. If we could have it right now, I’d be very happy because I’d know who it is, and I’d be confident in that. I’m confident in all of those guys, but no one has really separated themselves, and hopefully, we can do that.”

Each candidate has certain strengths, but Nadelen said the most important quality in a goalkeeper is consistency.

“That’s pretty much in any position, but for a goalie, having a streaky goalie makes me very unsettled,” he said. “So it’s that consistency in practice – whether it’s one-on-one or six-on-six or transition-type looks. I want to see a goalie that can consistently be on it and bring that mental toughness every time. You’re going to have weak moments, and that’s going to happen, but I want those to be few and far between.”