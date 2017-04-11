Second midfield for Salisbury men's lacrosse flourishing with addition of Garrett Reynolds

Last season, Garrett Reynolds played on a second midfield for Salisbury that included Jake Rotman and Christian Ottenritter. That group combined for 59 goals and 28 assists and played a valuable role in the program capturing its 11th NCAA Division III championship.

Rotman and Ottenritter have since graduated, but Reynolds, a junior, is back on the second line with seniors Adam Huber (Mount Hebron) and Kevin McDermott, and the trio is beginning to emerge as a complementary offensive component for the top-ranked Sea Gulls (14-0 overall and 7-0 in the Capital Athletic Conference).

In Saturday’s 16-9 victory at Frostburg State, Huber, McDermott, and Reynolds accounted for six goals and one assist, compared with the two-goal, one-assist output from the starting midfield of senior Brendan Bromwell, sophomore Corey Gwin, and freshman Josh Melton.

“Our second line is, I think, going to be the difference for us going forward,” coach Jim Berkman said Monday. “That second line had six goals for us on Saturday. So the second line now is evolving a lot like last year’s second line, but maybe even moreso with their ability to score goals, which takes a lot of pressure off of the first line and keeps people fresh so that we don’t run that first line into the ground. That’s exciting.”

Reynolds, a Havre de Grace resident and Archbishop Curley graduate who registered 30 goals and five assists a year ago, had begun the season on the first midfield. But after suffering a concussion that sidelined him for a 14-1 rout at Washington College on March 11, Reynolds returned to find himself on the second line.

“It’s just the chemistry of the people involved,” Berkman said of his decision to switch Reynolds and Melton. “It just puts everybody in a little bit better of a position, I think.”

The results have been positive. Without Reynolds, the second midfield combined for 16 goals and 10 assists in six games. With Reynolds, the line has totaled 20 goals and 14 assists in eight contests.

Berkman said the current second group has the potential to be as productive as last year’s unit.

“I think they’re different in different ways,” he said. “I do think right now that their ability to score goals is a little bit better. Do they have the speed of last year’s second line? No. But last year’s second line didn’t have a shooter like Adam Huber and didn’t have a kid like Kevin McDermott who gets to the goal like an attackman. And now we’ve got a year-older Garrett Reynolds who is faster and stronger and running down the alleys. It’s kind of a nice mix of players.”