Saturday's win vs. Bucknell was "a bit bittersweet" for Mount St. Mary's men's lacrosse

In need of a morale-boosting result after a 13-5 loss to Northeast Conference (NEC) rival Sacred Heart on April 1, Mount St. Mary’s got its wish with a 12-10 non-league win against Bucknell Saturday. It was the kind of outcome that can encourage a team that has won four of its last six games.

But it was also the type of game that coach Tom Gravante wished he had seen from the Mountaineers (4-6 overall and 1-2 in the NEC) against either the Pioneers or conference foe Robert Morris, which won 11-10 in overtime on March 25. After stunning Bryant, 6-5, in the league opener on March 18, the team has slid to fifth in the NEC and would miss the conference tournament if the postseason began today.

“Though it’s great to win that game or any game, it’s a bit bittersweet in a sense because I would trade that win for a win over Robert Morris or Sacred Heart – without a doubt,” Gravante said Tuesday. “I’ve been here before, and I told them this in our postgame that they’ve got to validate this. We beat Bryant and then we dropped two. So we didn’t really validate that win.

"We went from being on top of the conference to now where we’re in control of our destiny, which is fine, but I’d rather be ahead and be at least 2-1 and have two head-to-head wins over teams that are looking really good for the playoffs in Robert Morris and Sacred Heart.”

The win over Bucknell was powered by three goals and one assist from senior attackman Spencer Smith and 11 saves from junior goalkeeper Matt Vierheller. Gravante said he talked after the game with several former players, who marveled at Mount St. Mary’s “roller coaster ride,” which included opening the season with four consecutive losses at home.

“They’re right,” Gravante said. “It’s like finding a prize in a Cracker Jack box. You don’t know what you’re going to get. But we’re going to stay on them and continue to keep them committed in practice and challenge them.”

The Mountaineers can fortify their bid for a spot in the NEC tournament with a win at Wagner (5-7, 0-3) on Saturday.

“It’s going to be a tough game, and it’s going to be a good game,” Gravante predicted. “We’ve got to be ready to battle right from the start. Once we get off the bus, we’ve got to begin running. I want to know who we are on Saturday before the first whistle.”