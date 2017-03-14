Snowstorm postpones but doesn't cancel Salisbury, Stevenson lacrosse showdown

The threat of a big snow storm was compelling enough for top-ranked and reigning NCAA Division III champion Salisbury and No. 7 Stevenson to call off Tuesday night’s heavily anticipated meeting between two programs that have captured four of the last six national titles.

But both sides agreed to reschedule the game for March 30 because it has plenty of meaning for both teams.

“We absolutely want to play this game,” Sea Gulls coach Jim Berkman said Monday before the game at his school, scheduled for 7 p.m., was postponed.

Added Mustangs coach Paul Cantabene: “We want to play. It’s important to us. If we have to play back-to-back later in the season, that’s something we’re willing to do.”

Salisbury owns a 13-7 advantage in the all-time series, but the two sides have split the last six meetings. And the outcome could make an impression on the tournament selection committee to determine which team deserves the top seed and home-field advantage throughout the South region portion of the NCAA postseason.

Berkman said he had suggested moving the game to Wednesday, but Stevenson turned down the offer because it is scheduled to host the Mustang Classic on Friday and Saturday, with matchups against No. 17 Lynchburg (3-2) and No. 8 York (6-1), and then welcomes No. 3 Tufts (4-0) on March 21.

“It would be really tough to play Salisbury on Wednesday and Lynchburg on Friday and York on Saturday and Tufts on Tuesday,” Cantabene said. “I think that would be putting our team not in an advantageous situation without the proper rest and stuff like that.”

Both sides will face opponents the day before their March 30 date. The Sea Gulls will travel to Capital Athletic Conference foe Wesley, while the Mustangs will play host to Middle Atlantic Conference-Commonwealth rival Lebanon Valley at home.