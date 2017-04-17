Salisbury men's lacrosse looking to rebound from overtime loss at Cabrini, the team's first of 2017

The 2017 Salisbury team was seeking to become the eighth squad under coach Jim Berkman to go undefeated, but that quest ended Friday in an 11-10 overtime loss at No. 14 Cabrini.

The top-ranked and reigning NCAA Division III champion Sea Gulls (15-1 overall and 8-0 in the Capital Athletic Conference) had won 20 consecutive games since a 10-9 setback to York on April 30, 2015. And they had an opportunity to extend that streak to 21 against the Cavaliers, but freshman goalkeeper Matt Nestler turned away shots by senior attackman Nathan Blondino in the final seconds of regulation and senior midfielder Brendan Bromwell in overtime.

“We had two chances to win the game, and we just didn’t get it done,” Berkman said Monday morning. “It was definitely a playoff environment. … I think it was a good environment for our kids to be in going forward.”

The contest at Cabrini (9-3) was Salisbury’s second in three days after a 17-10 victory over No. 3 and CAC rival York. Berkman said the team may have been drained after avenging last year’s loss to the Spartans in the league tournament final.

“You’ve got to be at your best all the time, and I don’t know that we were at our best,” he said. “We just weren’t sharp on Friday night. It almost looked like we were tired. We played a really big game on Wednesday night, and then we played another really big game on Friday night on the road, and I think we were a little tired. We weren’t as sharp, and we weren’t moving as well. But we still were in position to win the game.”

There is a school of thought that a setback – as undesired as it is – can liberate a squad from the pressure of trying to complete a perfect campaign. But don’t count Berkman as a member of that community.

“I’ve never been a big fan of that,” he said. “The goal is to win every game. But I know last year when we got beat, we weren’t very sharp that day either. We dug ourselves a hole, and we seemed to be a lot more focused for the next five games after that. So it’d be nice to see the same thing occur here for the next seven games.”

The Sea Gulls won’t play until Saturday in a CAC tournament semifinal at Sea Gull Stadium in Salisbury. Their opponent won’t be determined until Wednesday’s first-round game between No. 5 seed Frostburg State (9-6, 5-3) and No. 4 seed Mary Washington (8-7, 5-3), but Berkman said the time this week will be well spent.

“I think it gives us a chance to put in some new things going forward with a little wrinkle here and a little wrinkle there,” he said. “We can work on some fundamentals, which you can’t really do when you’re playing two or three games a week. So it’s time to sharpen up and put another couple things in the arsenal and hopefully get refocused for a tournament run now.”