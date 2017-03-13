Salisbury men's lacrosse looking to get through 'gauntlet' portion of schedule unscathed

Through the first six games of this season, Salisbury has faced two ranked opponents and three more hovering just outside of the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association’s coaches poll.

The top-ranked and reigning NCAA Division III champion Sea Gulls (6-0) are scheduled to wrap up the non-conference portion of the schedule when they welcome No. 7 Stevenson (2-1) to Sea Gull Stadium on Tuesday at 7 p.m. – weather permitting. The strength of the opponents has persuaded Salisbury coach Jim Berkman to label the stretch as “the gauntlet.”

“It kind of is,” he said Monday morning. “You’re basically just playing one top-ranked team over another. With the way the equation is set up, we’re basically trying to play the Top 10 teams in the country or the Top 10 teams in the South [region], and that’s how you start your season. Stevenson’s doing the same thing, Lynchburg’s doing the same thing, York has put together a tough schedule.”

Concluding the non-conference slate with a victory would put the Sea Gulls in prime position for the top seed in the South when the field for the NCAA tournament is unveiled in May. But Berkman said the first seven contests are solid tests before the team dives into the Capital Athletic Conference.

“Obviously, it’s going to prepare for the CAC, but going unscathed would put us in a better position down the road for the playoffs,” he said. “But our conference is starting to become extremely competitive now. We’ve got York that is in the Top 10, we’ve got Frostburg that just beat [No. 9] Cabrini, we’ve got [Christopher Newport] that has another nice win by smacking Messiah on Saturday. So our conference has definitely increased in terms of quality on the national level.”

Salisbury improved to 6-0 by convincingly defeating Washington College, 14-1, on Saturday. The Shoremen avoided their first shutout loss since April 19, 1960, against Navy when sophomore midfielder Nick Boyles (St. Mary’s) scored with 2 minutes, 4 seconds left in the game.

Junior defenseman Kyle Tucker finished with seven ground balls and four caused turnovers, and junior long-stick midfielder Cory Berry added two ground balls and four caused turnovers. But the most startling statistic was that the Sea Gulls allowed only three shots on-goal.

“In their first three possessions of the game, they had stall calls, and it wasn’t like they were trying to stall,” Berkman said. “They were just struggling breaking us down. So we did a real nice job on the defensive end of limiting their opportunities.”