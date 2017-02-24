Salisbury men's lacrosse is not stressing over narrow wins in past two games

En route to the program’s 11th NCAA Division III championship last spring, Salisbury endured only four games decided by two goals or less, winning three of them. In three contests this season, the top-ranked Sea Gulls have already persevered through two of them.

They edged Lynchburg, 9-8, on Feb. 11 and outlasted Montclair State, 9-7, on Saturday. But coach Jim Berkman said no one should be surprised by the narrow margins of victory because programs everywhere are getting better.

“Nothing is easy anymore,” he said Friday morning. “There’s players everywhere, and everybody’s working pretty hard at it, and everybody’s got a lot of guys in their program so that over four years, the guys develop. I think the games are getting closer and we see that at all levels. Look at all the one-goal games last week at all levels. [No. 2 Rochester Institute of Technology] and [No. 12 Ohio Wesleyan University], one goal. [No. 4 Johns] Hopkins and [No. 11] Loyola [Maryland], one goal. So you’ve got to play well. Even though we generated some shots, we haven’t shot the ball that well. We had 42 shots on Saturday, and we only scored nine goals. That’s not typical of us. So we’ve got to shoot a little better, too.”

Salisbury (3-0) will meet its first ranked opponent on Saturday when No. 6 Gettysburg (1-0) visits Sea Gull Stadium in Salisbury at 1 p.m. But Berkman said the Sea Gulls have already been tested.

“We’ve played pretty good teams already,” he said. “Montclair is going to win a lot of games this year. That team has 14 seniors and three fifth-year seniors and an All-American faceoff guy and a great goalie. They’re going to win a lot of games this year. We’ve played some pretty good teams already. It’s not like we haven’t been in the fire. We were in a battle against Lynchburg on the road.

"This is just another game in a great non-conference schedule, and it doesn’t slow down after this Saturday. We’ve got Ohio Wesleyan next week and Washington College and [No. 10] Stevenson and [No. 8] Cabrini and Roanoke. Our guys are used to that, and they’re excited for this opportunity.”

Salisbury beat the Bullets, 14-6, in the national semifinals last year, but Berkman said the current squad should expect a stiffer challenge.

“It’s always a battle,” he said. “It’s two teams that were in the Final Four last year. We’ve had a lot of close games. They’re well-coached, and they’re not going to beat themselves. They’ve got good players at every position as they always have. We’ve got to play 60 minutes.”