Salisbury men's lacrosse has persevered in last four overtime games including Saturday's win

It’s not easy to get something by Salisbury coach Jim Berkman, but he was slightly surprised when informed that his No. 1 and reigning NCAA Division III champion Sea Gulls have won their last four overtime games, including Saturday’s 10-9 decision over No. 6 Gettysburg at Sea Gull Stadium.

“I did not know that,” he said Monday morning with a chuckle.

When told that the team had not dropped a contest in an extra session since March 25, 2015, in a 9-8 loss to Stevenson though, Berkman swiftly recalled the details.

“We had a one-on-one in overtime, and we missed it, and they went down the other end and scored. I remember that,” he said. “We had a play and [attackman] Mike Kane was one-on-one with their goalie and got stuffed, and they threw the ball down to the other end and scored, and the game was over. We’ve been fortunate. Saturday, we won the faceoff, we called a timeout, we had the ball, they never touched it, and we scored. … We feel fortunate.”

Salisbury improved to 4-0 when senior attackman Nathan Blondino curled around the left post and fed senior midfielder Brendan Bromwell alone on the doorstep for the game-winning goal just 86 seconds into overtime. Berkman said a veteran core of players has helped the team outlast opponents in what would usually be pressure-filled situations in the extra time.

“Our kids have definitely executed pretty well in those pressure situations,” he said. “We had a great crowd on Saturday, and it was a real battle up and down. It was a really grind-it-out type of game through three quarters, and then it opened up, and we got a few fastbreaks in the fourth quarter. It just seemed like every possession went on forever. It was a battle. It was a playoff environment. It was a great win.”

The Sea Gulls will face another ranked opponent in No. 12 Ohio Wesleyan (2-1) on Sunday at 12 p.m. at Sea Gull Stadium and will welcome back senior attackman Nick Garbarino, who finished serving a four-game suspension for violating an undisclosed team rule. Berkman said Garbarino, who registered 29 goals and four assists as the team’s fourth attackman a year ago, will join Blondino and senior attackman Carson Kalama as starters.

“Him, Carson, and Nate have a nice little chemistry that has evolved and you can’t coach that,” Berkman said. “When you play with somebody, you know him, and those three have that chemistry. We’re very excited to get him back. He’s going to make our offense that much better.”