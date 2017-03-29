Salisbury lacrosse 'has extreme confidence' in Mount St. Joseph graduate Colin Reymann in net

Colin Reymann made 16 saves in top-ranked Salisbury’s 15-10 victory at No. 16 Roanoke on Sunday. The total number of stops marked a career high, but coach Jim Berkman said the senior goalkeeper has had better outings.

“No, I don’t think it was his best game,” Berkman said Tuesday. “A lot of those shots were long shots. He was good, but I think he’s had better games than that since he’s been here. But he definitely had a good game. He made the saves he should have on Sunday. There were some shots taken in that 15-yard area that goalies are supposed to save, and he made those saves.”

Reymann is plenty important if the Sea Gulls (10-0 overall and 3-0 in the Capital Athletic Conference) intend to capture back-to-back NCAA Division III championships. The Catonsville resident and Mount St. Joseph graduate anchored the program’s run to its 11th national title last spring, and Berkman said Reymann will be crucial again in the postseason.

“You’ve got to have a good goalie to win the championship,” Berkman said. “There’s no way around it, because you’re going to have those days when you need 10-plus saves to win games in the playoffs, and he’s that kid that can do that. … I think everyone has extreme confidence in Colin because he’s been there before and he’s won a championship.”

Some might argue that Reymann is a product of one of the top defenses in the country, as evidenced by the fact that he ranks seventh in goals-against average (5.79) but 64th in save percentage (.569).

But Berkman compared Reymann favorably to former goalie Danny Korpon, who helped Salisbury claim back-to-back NCAA crowns in 2003 and 2004. Berkman said one of Reymann’s strengths is his knack for sparking the team with the unexpected stop.

“There are two things to being a really good goalie,” Berkman said. “You have to save the shots you’re supposed to save, and that’s what he did on Sunday. They took a lot of shots he was supposed to save, and he saved those shots. But what Colin has the ability to do is save the shots he’s not supposed to make. He’ll come up with a few brilliant saves in every game – probably more so than any recent goalie I’ve coached – and that really can lift up a team and get a lot of momentum going.”