Salisbury men's lacrosse eager to atone for last year's lone loss to York in Wednesday's rematch

The final week of the regular season looms as a significant challenge for top-ranked and reigning NCAA Division III champion Salisbury with games against No. 3 York on Wednesday and No. 14 Cabrini on Friday. But it is the first contest that has caught the attention of fans and observers the most.

Wednesday night’s home game at Sea Gull Stadium at 7 p.m. against the Spartans will mark the first meeting between the Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) rivals since Salisbury dropped a 10-9 stunner in the league tournament final on April 30. That loss translated into the Sea Gulls failing to capture the tournament crown for only the third time since 1995.

Coach Jim Berkman did not dismiss the notion that revenge could be a motivation for Salisbury (14-0 overall and 7-0 in the CAC) against York (14-1, 6-0).

“We’ll know to use it as a learning tool to look back on what transpired versus the last time we beat them on their field in the regular season,” he said Monday morning, referring to a 17-5 rout on April 13. “They’re a good team, they’ve had a lot of success, and it’s going to be a competitive battle. If that’s what motivates some people, that will definitely be in our can of worms.”

By virtue of a 16-9 victory at Frostburg State on Saturday, the Sea Gulls have already claimed one of the conference’s top two seeds in the league tournament and will play host to a semifinal game on April 22. But a win against the Spartans would yield more than just the top seed and home-field advantage throughout the CAC tournament.

“I think it’s important in a lot of ways,” he said. “It’s not the end by any means for either team, but it obviously gives the team that wins the upper hand if they meet in the conference championship in about two weeks here because that one team will be playing at home. And depending on what happens there, we’re going to be talking about who’s playing at home in the [NCAA] playoffs.”

After Wednesday’s contest, Salisbury will have to prepare to face the Cavaliers (7-3) on Friday night. While the quick turnaround may not be ideal, Berkman knows this week will help his team get ready for the NCAA tournament.

“This is a difficult stretch,” he acknowledged. “It’s two top teams in a three-day period. We have to make sure that we do our preparation, but by the same token, we have to make sure that before we go into these games, we don’t beat up ourselves too much in practice so that we’re fresh and we can play to the best of our abilities.”