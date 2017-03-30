Salisbury men's lacrosse coach Jim Berkman humbled by historic win No. 500

In 29 years as Salisbury’s lacrosse coach, Jim Berkman has experienced only one season where his team failed to reach 10 wins. In his first year, his 1989 squad went 9-5.

Fast forward to Wednesday when the top-ranked and reigning NCAA Division III champion Sea Gulls walloped Capital Athletic Conference foe Wesley, 26-4, to hand Berkman his 500th career win, making him the first NCAA lacrosse coach on any level to reach that plateau.

Asked Thursday morning if he ever entertained the dream of registering this achievement when he began coaching Salisbury, Berkman, 57, replied, “Who thinks about that? I was worried about winning the first game when I got here.”

Berkman’s 500-56 record includes a 9-6 mark at the State University of New York-Potsdam and a 491-50 record with the Sea Gulls. He is the all-time leader in winning percentage with a .899 success rate. The program has also captured 11 national titles under Berkman.

He quickly deflected credit to his players.

“I’ve never scored a goal or scooped a ground ball,” he said. “… I feel very humble. I feel very fortunate to be here and to coach the guys I’ve been able to coach, to have the situation that we’ve had here for a long time. It’s a great program and a great school, and we’ve been able to have continued success over the years. So I’ve been very blessed.”

Berkman’s tenure at Salisbury began inauspiciously. Within the first few days before his first season, he was confronted with his first dilemma when rising sophomore goalkeeper Dave Slomkowski announced that he intended to transfer because he did not think the program was going in the right direction. Despite Berkman’s best recruiting pitch, Slomkowski joined Washington College and became a three-time All American goalie.

“That was kind of my first day on the job at Salisbury, and he ended up being a first-team All American for Washington College,” Berkman recalled. “But the rest of the guys got on board, and we got it going, and we just continued to improve.”

The Sea Gulls (11-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference) could propel Berkman to 600 victories in five years. But he said reaching that mark is not a priority right now.

“What’s next is beating St. Mary’s on Saturday,” Berkman said. “That’s the way we’ve always been here at Salisbury. Just one game at a time. We’ll focus on that. We think we’ve got a team that’s getting better every day here as the scores indicate. We’re getting better and improving, which is exciting, and hopefully, we’re going to make a great run deep into the tournament.”