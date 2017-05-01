Ryan Moran says UMBC men's lacrosse won't be unnerved by first postseason appearance in three years

UMBC already knew after a 13-8 loss at Hartford on April 22 that it had cemented a path to the America East tournament. But the full realization of the program’s first postseason appearance since 2014 took shape after Saturday’s 10-7 win against Vermont at UMBC Stadium in Catonsville.

The eight-member senior class is the only group that has experienced the pressure associated with a conference tournament for the Retrievers (6-7 overall and 4-2 in the league), who earned the No. 2 seed. But coach Ryan Moran said the notion of participating in a playoff game will not alter the team’s preparation for Thursday’s semifinal against No. 3 seed Binghamton (10-4, 4-2) at 4:30 p.m. at Albany.

“This is Game 14, and we’ve had scrimmages before this,” he said Monday morning. “We’re not reinventing the wheel for this game. We’re going to do everything the same way that we have. We will meet as a staff, formulate a game plan, put together our keys for a victory, and go in and compete the same way that we have for every game we’ve played this season. It doesn’t serve you well to try and change and overhaul things that you’ve done on a routine at this stage of the season.”

Although UMBC and the Bearcats finished with the same record in the America East, the Retrievers grabbed the higher seed courtesy of the head-to-head tiebreaker stemming from a 7-6 decision on April 15. The Great Danes (12-2, 6-0), the top seed who will meet No. 4 seed Stony Brook (7-6, 3-3) in the second semifinal at 7 p.m., are the heavy favorites to advance to the title game on Saturday at 12 p.m.

Still, Moran said earning the No. 2 seed is a spark for the team’s morale.

“Just from a confidence standpoint for our guys, it shows that they can compete in this league and they can do well in this league,” he said. “I thought it really helped them in terms of getting over that hump, especially when you look at the seniors, juniors, and sophomores that have had two years where they probably haven’t performed as well as they would have liked to. Being able to accomplish that feat I think helps give them some confidence. And we’re very happy with the No. 2 seed. I think it speaks volumes of what the staff and players have been able to accomplish this year.”