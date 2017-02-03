Ryan Moran not anticipating nerves in debut as coach for UMBC men's lacrosse

As a midfielder at Maryland, Ryan Moran can't recall too many instances when he had butterflies before playing in a game. And he’s not about to begin getting nervous now that he’s the head men's lacrosse coach at UMBC.

Even though the former Terps and Loyola Maryland offensive coordinator will make his coaching debut Saturday when the Retrievers play at defending NCAA champion North Carolina, Moran joked that the players would be more nervous than he would.

“I try not to get anxious for games,” he said Thursday. “That’s something I tried to emulate from coach [John] Tillman. I don’t think I did a good job of that when I was coaching at Maryland, but being at Maryland and getting a good view of how he handles himself in games, I’ve tried my best to emulate him, and I think it’s made me a better coach.

"I think the kids sense nerves, and when they sense that the head coach is nervous, they’ll play tight, too. So I try not to show any anxiety. I just look at the play, look at everything objectively, try to make any in-game adjustments that we need to do, take any teaching moments that we can, stay positive, and keep things going. That’s the biggest thing for our staff, being positive with the young men by encouraging them but also correcting them.”

Moran said he will draw on his memories as a player to temper his emotions.

“As the game goes on, much like a player, you settle into it, and you start to objectively observe and digest the game and digest what’s going well for you and what’s not going well for you,” he said. “But I’m not trying to let it be a focal point at all or a distraction to myself, the team or the staff. That’s the last thing I want to create.”

A first-time head coach, Moran said scrimmages against the Greyhounds, Virginia and Bucknell in the previous two weekends were helpful in giving him a taste of leading a team.

“That helps with getting some in-game experience, getting some experience at calling timeouts, getting some experience at understanding the ebb and flow of games and when you need to call a timeout so that your team can regroup, how to properly utilize our quarters in terms of allocating what is most important and what is the most important message for our team to hear right now,” he said. “So those three games really helped.”