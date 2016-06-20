Review & preview: Washington College men's lacrosse

Here is the fourth installment of a series that checks in with the eight Division III programs in the state to give a glimpse into the past and the future. Teams are scheduled to appear according to the chronological order in which their seasons ended. Friday’s visit was with Hood. Monday’s visit is with Washington College.

REVIEW

The good: By the numbers, the Shoremen fared better than last year in terms of their record, going 7-8 this past spring after a 6-10 mark in 2015. But for the second consecutive season, they were left out of the NCAA tournament, which had become a traditional benchmark for the program. The one silver lining evident to coach Jeff Shirk was the maturation of the roster’s underclassmen. By the end of the campaign, eight of the 10 starters were either freshmen or sophomores.

“From a record standpoint, I don’t think anybody is happy – myself included,” Shirk said. “Our goals were higher and our expectations were higher. But I think we played a ton of freshmen and sophomores, and while we thought we could have done a little bit better and the outcomes could have been a little bit better, the experience those guys gained is going to pay dividends moving forward. So I’m excited moving forward, but absolutely not content with the record.”

**In seven of those losses, Washington College led at halftime in two games, was tied twice, and trailed by no more than three goals in the remaining three. But the team faltered in the second half, allowing opponents to escape with victories. While developing a stiffer constitution is an area to address in the offseason, Shirk is hopeful that the memory of those setbacks will motivate the returning players next spring.

“If you look at all of our losses – with the exception of Salisbury – if you look at the halftime scores, we were right there,” he said. “And then the second half started and a couple things didn’t go our way and we kind of got jammed up a little bit. That’s a huge issue. So the one thing for us to touch on is, I think we’ve got a bunch of guys that can play, I think we’ve got a bunch of guys that are committed and dedicated, and I’m excited for next year because now they’re a little bit older and they’ve got that experience.”

**A defense that was overwhelmed to the tune of 11.6 goals per game last year proved to be much stronger in 2016. The Shoremen surrendered an average of just 8.4 despite starting two new close defensemen and a new goalkeeper. Shirk credited the unit’s veterans with setting the tone for their teammates.

“To be honest with you, we had a little bit more age on that side of the ball,” he said. “Brad Wollman was one of our senior captains on close defense, and Andrew Docktor was one of our senior captains at short-stick D-middie. So we weren’t as young on that side of the ball, which probably played a factor. And I think guys just understood it a little better this year. They flew around a little faster, and it just clicked a little bit better.”

The bad: With a 3-1 start in the Centennial Conference, Washington College appeared poised to qualify for its fifth consecutive league tournament. But the team lost its last four contests and missed the Centennial tourney for the first time since 2011 – Shirk’s debut as head coach. Shirk said the most difficult setback was an 11-10 overtime loss to Swarthmore on April 27.

“We got off to a slow start, but battled back and ended up tying it and going to overtime and losing in overtime to a very good Swarthmore team,” he said. “So you have to give them credit. But that was kind of the dagger. If we had won that, we would have qualified for the Centennial Conference [tournament] and been right where we needed to be to try to make a run at it.”

**The offense managed just 8.1 goals per game, ranking 174th out of 223 in Division III. Outside of sophomore attackmen Tanner Barbieri (30 goals) and Tyler Powers (25), junior midfielder Matt Allen (12) and freshman midfielder Nick Boyles (10), no other player reached the 10-goal mark. Shirk linked the Shoremen’s struggles to their 21.6 shooting percentage (122-of-564), which ranked 205th in the nation. Barbieri was the only player who converted at least 27 percent of his attempts.

“We’ve just got to be better at shooting,” he said. “We’re a little better percentage-wise this year. We didn’t take as many shots because we were working for more quality shots as opposed to quantity. But at the end of the day, we’ve got to do a better job of placing our shots to score more goals, and that’s a definite focus in the fall.”

**The issues on offense were compounded by a punchless extra-man unit. Washington College succeeded on just 19.2 percent (14-of-73) of its man-up opportunities. Barbieri paced the offense with eight extra-man goals, but no other player finished with more than three tallies. After scoring six man-up goals in a 15-6 rout at Centennial Conference foe Muhlenburg on April 8, the team whiffed on its final 15 extra-man chances.

“The opportunities were there, and we just weren’t taking advantage of the looks,” Shirk said. “So I go back to the youth thing. With some young guys at spots that they just weren’t fully comfortable being in because of their experience, the looks were there, and the opportunities were there. We just didn’t maximize those opportunities enough times. Of course, that’s going to be a focus for us in the fall and into next year, but I’m really optimistic. I think we’ve got the players to do it.”

PREVIEW

Personnel changes: The Shoremen graduated just two starters, and one of them is midfielder Sid Looney. He registered six goals and one assist in seven starts before suffering a knee injury in a 9-2 victory at Lebanon Valley on March 23 that sidelined him for the remainder of the year. Sophomores Austin Hepburn (seven goals and one assist) and Pat McManus (6 G) and freshmen Kevin Trapp (6 G, 4 A) and Charles Walker (7 G) got runs on the first midfield with Allen (12 G, 10 A) and Boyles (10 G, 6 A), and those six players will likely fill next year’s top two lines.