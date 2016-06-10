Review & preview: Towson men's lacrosse

Here is the fifth installment of a series that checks in with the seven Division I programs in the state to give a glimpse into the past and the future. Teams are scheduled to appear according to the chronological order in which their seasons ended. Thursday’s visit was with Navy. Friday’s visit is with Towson.

REVIEW

The good: The Tigers won 16 games, breaking their previous single-season record of 14 victories set in 1974 and matched in 2001. Along the way, the team swept the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season and tournament championships, upended No. 2 seed and 2015 national champion Denver in the first round of the NCAA postseason, and earned its first quarterfinal appearance since 2003. The list of accomplishments was long, but not a total shock to coach Shawn Nadelen.

“With our talent and our experience and our leadership, I’m not surprised at how well we did,” he said. “I thought we handled ourselves throughout the season with regards to preparation and how we approached our game management and how we played the games for the most part, and that speaks to the experience that we had on the team and the game those guys have played and how they’ve learned and grown from that. So our balance and experience in both depth and talent this year – from an outside view – kind of made it magical, but I think internally, within the locker room and as a staff, it was kind of on-point with what we expected, and obviously, we expected a little bit more.”

**After ending 2015 ranked sixth in Division I in fewest goals allowed per game (7.7), Towson rose to the top of the ranks, finishing this past spring with the country’s stingiest defense at 7.3 goals. Redshirt senior goalkeeper Tyler White ranked first in the nation in goals-against average (6.89) and 13th in save percentage (.556), junior short-stick defensive midfielder Jack Adams (11 ground balls and 12 caused turnovers) was named a third-team All American, and senior defenseman Mike Lowe (47 GB, 21 CT) was selected as an honorable-mention All American. Experience was a key factor for a unit that featured just one first-year starter in freshman short-stick defensive midfielder Zach Goodrich (37 GB, 10 CT).

“We expected to be strong,” Nadelen said. “You return an All-American goalie and all of your starting close defensemen and the majority of your defensive midfield unit with the addition of a freshman into the mix. They had played well the previous year, and they had another year to grow together and play for each other and understand each other. It was really impressive to see that unit play at such a high level.”

**At the end of last season, Nadelen hoped a quarterback on offense would emerge. He got what he wished for as junior attackman Ryan Drenner assumed command of that unit. The Westminster resident and graduate paced the Tigers in assists (23) and points (56), becoming the first player in program history to record that many assists since Bobby Griebe posted 23 in 2007. Drenner, who claimed CAA Co-Player of the Year honors and was chosen an honorable-mention All American, became the No. 1 target for opposing defenses.

“A quarterback for your offense is needed, and I think Ryan embraced that role, took it, and did a terrific job with it,” Nadelen said. “He knew he was going to have the ball in his stick a lot, and we needed him to make the right decision and be smart with it and be aggressive at the same time. I thought he did that very well. He’s an intelligent kid. He’s got a high GPA, he works at his craft, he’s a guy who stays pretty much every day to get his work in, and that process started in high school.”

The bad: As mentioned above, Towson advanced to the NCAA tournament quarterfinals for the first time in 13 years. On May 22, the team dropped a 10-8 decision to No. 7 seed Loyola Maryland at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, falling short of a chance to march to championship weekend for the first time since 2001. That missed opportunity continues to irk Nadelen.

“I think in a way, we underachieved in regards to who we had and how we were playing and the level we were playing at,” he said. “We just didn’t put a good game together against Loyola, and we know we didn’t do that. The fact that we ended our season in the quarterfinals is frustrating for us as a program, knowing that we had more in us and thought we would have played in the Final Four. So to get there, we’re excited knowing that we advanced from where we were last year and did some good things throughout the season, but the fact that we didn’t advance further is definitely frustrating.”

**Prior to the season-ending loss in the postseason, the Tigers had won 11 of 12 games. The only hiccup? A stunning 10-7 setback to CAA rival Delaware at Johnny Unitas Stadium on April 16. In the end, that outcome did not prevent the team from capturing the conference’s regular-season championship and the right to play host to the league tournament, but it did serve as a reality check.

“In that game, we just didn’t do what we are capable of, and we didn’t approach it that way,” Nadelen said. “For a group of college kids, I think it did shake the rust off a little bit and the complacency that we had at that point in the season. You still have to get out on the field on game day and get after it and play with great energy and focus and execution. Obviously, we didn’t do that in that game, and that came back to bite us. That’s on me as a coach. I have to make sure that we continue to stay sharp, and that allowed us to reassess a little bit more about what we were doing and why we were doing it and maybe make some tweaks and changes.”

**For much of the regular season, Towson’s faceoff percentage was north of 50 percent. But in three of the team’s last four games, that rate dropped to 33.8 percent (27-of-80). The slide was especially pronounced in the NCAA tournament as the Tigers went 9.1 percent (2-of-22) against Denver and 31.8 percent (7-of-22) against Loyola.

“When we really needed some great faceoff play in the postseason, we didn’t get it unfortunately, and that falls on me being able to get those guys prepared, being able to have answers when we needed them,” Nadelen said. “I didn’t do a good job to get that taken care of, and we’ve got to address that through the offseason and be able to make sure that doesn’t come back to haunt us.”