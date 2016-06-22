Review & preview: McDaniel men's lacrosse

Here is the sixth installment of a series that checks in with the eight Division III programs in the state to give a glimpse into the past and the future. Teams are scheduled to appear according to the chronological order in which their seasons ended. Tuesday’s visit was with Goucher. Wednesday’s visit is with McDaniel.

REVIEW

The good: The Green Terror took a large step backward, sliding from a 7-7 overall record and a 4-4 mark in the Centennial Conference in 2015 to a 3-12 record and a 1-7 mark, respectively, this past spring. Then again, a regression is not terribly shocking considering that the program returned just four starters from last year’s squad and had to adjust to a new head coach in Keith Euker. But Euker said he was delighted to see the players dive into what he and the coaching staff were teaching.

“The thing that I’m most proud of is the guys really bought into the new culture that we were building,” he said. “They bought into the new system, the way of doing things, and they really bought in all the way to the end – despite the record that we had. The day before we played Ursinus in our last game, they were still into it. I think that speaks volumes about the kind of guys that we have in the program. So I feel fortunate that we have those types of guys that I get to work with.”

**For the second consecutive season, the defense found itself ranked in the top 100 at year’s end. McDaniel’s goals-per-game average rose from 8.5 (61st out of 223 defenses in Division III) to 9.3 (83rd), but eight opponents were held to fewer than 10 goals this past spring despite the addition of four new starters on that side of the field. Euker credited assistant coaches Dalton Yohn (St. Mary’s) and Kevin Kohout with maintaining the defense’s level of play.

“They did an outstanding job this year,” Euker said. “The guys really bought into the new system that we were working on. And I think they really got into it. I think they really enjoyed themselves in learning the new system and taking the defense in the new direction that Coach Yohn and Coach Kohout did. Fortunately, we get most of those guys back next year, which is certainly a bit of relief on that end of the field.”

**The program had two players earn All-Centennial Conference honors. Junior defenseman Will Kroppe led the league in caused turnovers (41) and paced the Green Terror in ground balls (71) en route to being named to the conference first team. Junior defenseman Robert Breed finished second on the team in caused turnovers (17) and third in ground balls (34) as he gained honorable-mention status.

“Will Kroppe received first-team All Conference despite our record,” Euker said. “He was somebody that we were trying to keep on the field. We ended up putting him on our extra-man unit even though he has a long-pole because his stick is so good and his IQ is so high. You want somebody with that leadership and IQ on the field as much as possible. Bob Breed, another returning defenseman for us, got honorable-mention All-Conference honors. Bob’s kind of the no-name defender. He’s one of our guys who stay in the background, but when you look at his stats for the year, it’s like, wow, and you realize how valuable he is.”

The bad: McDaniel’s 12 losses established a new school low, and the three overall victories were the program’s fewest since 1985 when that squad also won just three times. Euker could have chalked up the team’s futility to the transition to a new coaching staff, but he declined to do so. Instead, he expressed his regret at not being able to send the eight-member senior class out on a positive note.

“I think it was disappointing,” Euker said of the 3-12 record. “We’re all competitors. Nobody likes to have that type of record, but there were a lot of positives that we got out of the season that our record doesn’t show. Some of them are intangible, and some of them are more tangible. In terms of the record itself, of course it’s disappointing. It’s disappointing for everybody. I feel really bad for the senior class because we couldn’t give them a better season.”

**The offense struggled to find its footing all season. The Green Terror’s goals-per-game average of 7.9 in 2015 slipped to 6.4 this past spring as only three players reached the 10-goal mark. The unit scored 10 goals or more in a contest only twice, and one game ended in a 12-11 loss at Centennial Conference rival Swarthmore. Euker pointed to a couple of factors in the offense’s troubles.

“I think it certainly didn’t help that we were so light offensively,” he said. “Once injuries took their toll, I think at one point, we had five middies that we could run and three attackmen, one of which was running middie and attack. So certainly our numbers were slim, and I know that didn’t help. But I don’t think that was specifically the reason. I just think that we installed a new system offensively, and it took the guys a while to really be able to execute it at the level that it needs to be executed.”

**The offensive dysfunction was apparent in a dismal shooting percentage. After converting 24.6 percent of its attempts last year, McDaniel succeeded just 18.5 percent of the time (96-of-519) in 2016. Of the offensive starters, only junior attackman Timothy McNichol shot better than 20 percent (33.3 percent on 19-of-57). While Euker has encouraged the players to take more shots, he said they must also learn to be more judicious with their shot selection.

“I think at times, we took probably the first shot that we could as opposed to looking for the best shot that we could find,” he said. “I think we were certainly guilty of that, and that was something that we really tried to change as we went through the season. But the bottom line is, we just weren’t taking good shots. We’ve got to shoot the ball better.”

PREVIEW

Personnel changes: The Green Terror graduate just three starters, but one is goalkeeper Eric Ritchie, who registered a 9.15 goals-against average and a .539 save percentage. Ritchie played more than 99 percent of the available minutes in the cage this past spring, which means there will be a first-time starter next year. Euker envisions a three-horse race between a player on the current roster and two incoming recruits.