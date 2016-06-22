Review & preview: McDaniel men's lacrosse

Here is the sixth installment of a series that checks in with the eight Division III programs in the state to give a glimpse into the past and the future. Teams are scheduled to appear according to the chronological order in which their seasons ended. Tuesday’s visit was with Goucher. Wednesday’s visit is with McDaniel.
REVIEW
The good: The Green Terror took a large step backward, sliding from a 7-7 overall record and a 4-4 mark in the Centennial Conference in 2015 to a 3-12 record and a 1-7 mark, respectively, this past spring. Then again, a regression is not terribly shocking considering that the program returned just four starters from last year’s squad and had to adjust to a new head coach in Keith Euker. But Euker said he was delighted to see the players dive into what he and the coaching staff were teaching.
“The thing that I’m most proud of is the guys really bought into the new culture that we were building,” he said. “They bought into the new system, the way of doing things, and they really bought in all the way to the end – despite the record that we had. The day before we played Ursinus in our last game, they were still into it. I think that speaks volumes about the kind of guys that we have in the program. So I feel fortunate that we have those types of guys that I get to work with.”
**For the second consecutive season, the defense found itself ranked in the top 100 at year’s end. McDaniel’s goals-per-game average rose from 8.5 (61st out of 223 defenses in Division III) to 9.3 (83rd), but eight opponents were held to fewer than 10 goals this past spring despite the addition of four new starters on that side of the field. Euker credited assistant coaches Dalton Yohn (St. Mary’s) and Kevin Kohout with maintaining the defense’s level of play.
“They did an outstanding job this year,” Euker said. “The guys really bought into the new system that we were working on. And I think they really got into it. I think they really enjoyed themselves in learning the new system and taking the defense in the new direction that Coach Yohn and Coach Kohout did. Fortunately, we get most of those guys back next year, which is certainly a bit of relief on that end of the field.”
**The program had two players earn All-Centennial Conference honors. Junior defenseman Will Kroppe led the league in caused turnovers (41) and paced the Green Terror in ground balls (71) en route to being named to the conference first team. Junior defenseman Robert Breed finished second on the team in caused turnovers (17) and third in ground balls (34) as he gained honorable-mention status.
“Will Kroppe received first-team All Conference despite our record,” Euker said. “He was somebody that we were trying to keep on the field. We ended up putting him on our extra-man unit even though he has a long-pole because his stick is so good and his IQ is so high. You want somebody with that leadership and IQ on the field as much as possible. Bob Breed, another returning defenseman for us, got honorable-mention All-Conference honors. Bob’s kind of the no-name defender. He’s one of our guys who stay in the background, but when you look at his stats for the year, it’s like, wow, and you realize how valuable he is.”
The bad: McDaniel’s 12 losses established a new school low, and the three overall victories were the program’s fewest since 1985 when that squad also won just three times. Euker could have chalked up the team’s futility to the transition to a new coaching staff, but he declined to do so. Instead, he expressed his regret at not being able to send the eight-member senior class out on a positive note.
“I think it was disappointing,” Euker said of the 3-12 record. “We’re all competitors. Nobody likes to have that type of record, but there were a lot of positives that we got out of the season that our record doesn’t show. Some of them are intangible, and some of them are more tangible. In terms of the record itself, of course it’s disappointing. It’s disappointing for everybody. I feel really bad for the senior class because we couldn’t give them a better season.”
**The offense struggled to find its footing all season. The Green Terror’s goals-per-game average of 7.9 in 2015 slipped to 6.4 this past spring as only three players reached the 10-goal mark. The unit scored 10 goals or more in a contest only twice, and one game ended in a 12-11 loss at Centennial Conference rival Swarthmore. Euker pointed to a couple of factors in the offense’s troubles.
“I think it certainly didn’t help that we were so light offensively,” he said. “Once injuries took their toll, I think at one point, we had five middies that we could run and three attackmen, one of which was running middie and attack. So certainly our numbers were slim, and I know that didn’t help. But I don’t think that was specifically the reason. I just think that we installed a new system offensively, and it took the guys a while to really be able to execute it at the level that it needs to be executed.”
**The offensive dysfunction was apparent in a dismal shooting percentage. After converting 24.6 percent of its attempts last year, McDaniel succeeded just 18.5 percent of the time (96-of-519) in 2016. Of the offensive starters, only junior attackman Timothy McNichol shot better than 20 percent (33.3 percent on 19-of-57). While Euker has encouraged the players to take more shots, he said they must also learn to be more judicious with their shot selection.
“I think at times, we took probably the first shot that we could as opposed to looking for the best shot that we could find,” he said. “I think we were certainly guilty of that, and that was something that we really tried to change as we went through the season. But the bottom line is, we just weren’t taking good shots. We’ve got to shoot the ball better.”
PREVIEW
Personnel changes: The Green Terror graduate just three starters, but one is goalkeeper Eric Ritchie, who registered a 9.15 goals-against average and a .539 save percentage. Ritchie played more than 99 percent of the available minutes in the cage this past spring, which means there will be a first-time starter next year. Euker envisions a three-horse race between a player on the current roster and two incoming recruits.
“That’s a huge plug to fill with the job that Eric did for us not only on the field, but as our third captain,” he said. “We have two goalies that are coming in – Justin Corcoran from Chesapeake High School [in Anne Arundel County] and Jacob Katzen from Wilmington Friends in Delaware. Jacob was named the top goalie in the state of Delaware. So we have two good guys coming in, and we have [junior] Brian Ruygrok returning for us who understands our system. Brian is definitely a team kind of guy in terms of the way he understands things. So it will be between the three of them to figure out who we think is going to give us the best shot.”
**The other two starters who have moved on are midfielders Jason Lawrence (14 goals and 13 assists) and Zach Monzo (18 G, 2 A). Junior Quinn Lykens (7 G, 6 A) is slated to return to the first line, and sophomore Chase Hartman (2 G, 5 A) and junior Dylan Chaikin (2 G, 3 A) are poised to join Lykens if junior Troy Becker plays primarily on attack. Euker acknowledged the void created by the departure of Lawrence and Monzo.
“They both ran on our first midfield, and they were two of our captains,” he said. “So how do you replace them? That’s a question every coach would like to have the answer to. We certainly have some good guys coming in with our recruiting class. They’re still going to be freshmen, and that’s kind of the bottom line. I think that a lot of the guys who played offensively for us this year didn’t receive a lot of playing time. So this year, they were cutting their teeth. We’ll have some good returners next year, and I think we’ll be able to complement them with some of the incoming freshmen that we have.”
**Perhaps the biggest effect from the graduation of Lawrence is that the Fallston resident and graduate was the offense’s primary playmaker. He led the team in assists with 13, and the player with the next highest number of assists was Lykens with six. Euker said he is leaning on McNichol, who has compiled 15 assists in three years, to develop into next year’s playmaker.
“Tim and I have talked a lot since the end of the season, and I know that he isn’t satisfied with the season that he had and the production that he gave his team this past year,” Euker said. “So I’m expecting him to really have a strong year coming in beginning in the fall. I think that if he can set the tone with the other guys that we have, I think that will be a large step for us.”
Forecast for 2017: Cloudy. The prognosis does not appear especially promising for McDaniel. The graduation of Lawrence leaves a lethargic offense without its best initiator, and Lawrence and Monzo were two of the unit’s top three scorers in goals and points. The return of six of seven starters on defense would seem to be a foundation the program can build upon, but finding a new goalkeeper to succeed Ritchie will not be simple. The Centennial Conference will continue to be a dangerous minefield, too. But if the players can continue to absorb the schemes being taught by Euker and his assistant coaches, there’s a possibility that the Green Terror could make some waves for a coveted berth in the league tournament.