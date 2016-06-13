Review & preview: Loyola Maryland men's lacrosse

Here is the sixth installment of a series that checks in with the seven Division I programs in the state to give a glimpse into the past and the future. Teams are scheduled to appear according to the chronological order in which their seasons ended. Friday’s visit was with Towson. Monday’s visit is with Loyola Maryland.

REVIEW

The good: After a 2015 campaign in which the Greyhounds’ year ended on April 21, they rebounded in spectacular fashion this past spring. The team responded to a 4-3 start with 10 consecutive wins en route to a 14-4 overall record and a 7-1 Patriot League mark. The players captured their second conference tournament championship in three years, earned the No. 7 seed in the NCAA postseason, and advanced to tournament semifinals for the first time since 2012 when that squad went all the way to the university’s first Division I national title. Coach Charley Toomey acknowledged the difficulty of getting to the Final Four.

“I don’t know that I ever anticipate getting to championship weekend,” he said. “What I did anticipate was trying to win a league championship and trying to advance in the tournament. I think you have to get a little bit lucky. I think [eventual national champion] North Carolina proved that. Things have to go in your direction a little bit, but you need to play your best lacrosse at the end of the year. That’s what you saw. You saw the most consistent team of the season in Maryland, but you saw a couple teams that were just playing pretty well at the end of the year. And Brown was pretty consistent throughout the year, too. So I felt real good that we were coming out of our league with some confidence.”

**The offense was fueled by a potent attack, but got considerable support from two midfields. The starting trio of redshirt junior Brian Sherlock, senior Tyler Albrecht and junior Romar Dennis combined for 57 goals and 22 assists, and the second line of sophomore Jay Drapeau, freshman John Duffy and senior Jeff Chase accounted for 21 goals and eight assists. The evolution of that second midfield was a significant lift for Loyola, according to Toomey.

“I couldn’t be more proud of those guys developing,” he said. “They each have their own identity in what we were asking them to do out there, and I thought it was good to have more parity. In 2015, we were relying on one midfield to have 70 percent and then 30 percent for the other midfield. It was much more of a 50-50 split.”

**The Greyhounds took a chance on opening the season by starting freshman attackman Pat Spencer, but their foresight proved prognostic. The Davidsonville resident and Boys’ Latin graduate compiled 37 goals and 52 assists, setting a program record for assists and tying the mark of 89 points established by Gary Hanley in 1981. Spencer, whose wizardry on the field impressed opposing coaches, was inexplicably left out of the race for the Tewaaraton Award and was denied a chance to become the first freshman to earn All-American first-team status since Syracuse’s Mikey Powell in 2001. But the lack of recognition did not dull the luster of Spencer’s accomplishments.

“Pat had an amazing year for Loyola, and I think Pat’s best lacrosse is still ahead of him,” Toomey said. “Pat would be the first one to give credit to the people around him, but Loyola needed the ball in someone’s stick, and Pat behind the goal became our quarterback, became our chief decision-maker, and really put a lot of pressure on opposing defenses. He just didn’t make a lot of mistakes back there. I credit the guys around him because as we got better in running clean sets and becoming a little more dangerous away from Pat, Pat became better in his own right. So it was really a combination of a lot of things. But I’d be hard-pressed to tell you that I thought Pat was going to come in and put almost 90 points on the board as a freshman. That’s just a special year.”

The bad: Loyola’s trip to the national semifinals was short-lived as North Carolina sprinted to a 12-2 advantage just a little more than three minutes into the second quarter on May 28. The team surrendered the game’s first three goals, gave up four more after a goal from senior attackman Zach Herreweyers, and then allowed five more after a tally from Sherlock. Although the Greyhounds outscored the Tar Heels, 8-4, in the second half to make the final score 18-13, Toomey is fully aware of the opportunity that slipped through the team’s grasp.

“When you get to that grand stage, you just wish you hadn’t stubbed your toe in whatever moment it was, and for us, it was a quarter,” he said. “I felt like the first quarter got away from us. As disappointed as I think we all were at that moment, I’d be hard-pressed to tell you that I wasn’t proud of our effort. To try to battle and make it a game is something I think we will grow from, but when you don’t get there every year, you recognize the hard work that goes into it. I think our guys now recognize what it takes, but every team takes on its own personality, and there’s no guarantee that anybody in that locker room will get there again. So yeah, it’s a missed opportunity but hopefully one we’re going to learn from.”

**Like many of his peers who fell short of the ultimate goal, Toomey has replayed that loss to North Carolina on the screen and in his mind over and over again. Loyola won just 7-of-21 faceoffs in the first half, and a defense that had surrendered an average of 7.3 goals during the 10-game win streak was dissected for nine in the first two quarters. Perhaps the biggest regret for Toomey was a defensive strategy that did not quickly adjust to sophomore attackman Chris Cloutier, who tied an NCAA tournament mark for goals in a single contest.