Review & preview: Frostburg State men's lacrosse

Here is the second installment of a series that checks in with the eight Division III men's lacrosse programs in the state to give a glimpse into the past and the future. Teams are scheduled to appear according to the chronological order in which their seasons ended. Wednesday’s visit was with St. Mary’s. Thursday’s visit is with Frostburg State.

REVIEW

The good: After three consecutive years of setting program records for single-season wins, the Bobcats went 15-4 overall after going 16-3 in 2015. Although the team failed to earn a berth in the NCAA tournament, one of the highlights was a 7-6 upset of No. 16 Ursinus on March 5. Five straight victories later, Frostburg State (5-3 in the Capital Athletic Conference) rose to No. 15 in the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association poll, eclipsing the program’s previous highest national ranking of 16 achieved last year. Coach Tommy Pearce said the Ursinus win validated his decision to increase the degree of difficulty to the team’s schedule.

“That was the highest-ranked team we had ever beaten, and we earned our highest ranking,” he said. “We made our schedule a little tougher. So even though we were 16-3 a year ago and 15-4 this year, we had a better year this year because we went 15-4 playing a little bit of a tougher schedule. So we think we keep getting a little bit better every year.”

**Senior attackman Spenser Love led the offense in assists (27) and points (61), and with 34 goals, he accrued 131 tallies and became the program’s career leader in goals. But the Westminster resident and Winters Mill graduate served as an inspiration for his ability to overcome a bout with testicular cancer diagnosed in June 2015. Pearce said Love, who was awarded a Medal of Inspiration Award by the CAC, led the team on and off the field.

“Spenser Love found out over the past summer that he had testicular cancer and went through two rounds of chemo,” Pearce said. “But he went on in his senior year to become our all-time leading goal scorer. That was incredible. And he was just honored by our conference. Spenser beating cancer and coming back and having the senior year that he had was the biggest highlight of the season for me.”

**Few teams can boast of having the top player in Division III, but the Bobcats featured Erik Geiser, who finished his senior campaign ranked first in the country in faceoff percentage at 73.0 percent, winning 214 of 293. Geiser, an All-American honorable mention who set career highs in faceoff percentage, faceoff wins and ground balls (132), has come a long way since spending his first two years backing up Billy Lark.

“He really worked,” Pearce said of Geiser. “When he got here as a freshman, he was kind of a D-middie. Billy Lark, who was here before him, was a first-team, All-Conference guy. So Erik went against Billy every day and got better. My assistant coaches did a great job coaching those guys, but those two guys in a way really coached each other and talked a lot about facing off and the right way to do it.”

The bad: As much as Pearce had strengthened the program’s schedule, Frostburg State fell short of qualifying for the NCAA tournament. Losing 14-6 to Salisbury in the CAC tournament semifinals cut off one route and having a weaker profile than others in the race for a Pool C bid left the team at home once again. But Pearce said he had no regrets about the schedule, which included going 11-0 against nonconference opponents.

“We think we put ourselves in contention,” he said. “Our strength of schedule was where we wanted it to be. We think that all of our losses were quality losses. I think [Christopher Newport] was in discussion for a Pool C bid. Salisbury won the national championship, and York went really far. So none of our losses were bad losses. I thought that our win over Ursinus was a great win. They went on to have a great year and be second in the Centennial [Conference]. So I think Frostburg was in the discussion, but we were just a little bit short. So it’s back to the drawing board for next year with the same goals that we had for this year.”

**All four of the Bobcats’ losses came at the hands of Capital Athletic Conference foes. They dropped two games to eventual national champion Salisbury, one to league tournament titlist York, and one to Christopher Newport. The last setback may have been the most shocking, but Pearce pointed out that the Captains had upended No. 11 Roanoke en route to 13-5 overall record and a 6-2 conference mark.

“CNU beat Roanoke, and they lost to W&L in [double] overtime earlier in the year,” Pearce said. “CNU was a really great team. So I don’t want to say I was surprised by that loss. I think that ultimately if we had won that game, it might have made a big difference for us.”

**Although the offense ranked in the Top 50 in categories such as goals per game (44th at 12.2), shooting percentage (49th at 30.7) and assists per game (49th at 7.1), one area Frostburg State lagged in was man-up offense. The unit converted just 26.2 percent (16-for-61) of its man-up opportunities to rank 131st out of 223 in the country. Pearce acknowledged that the offense seemed to fare better in 6-on-6 sets.

“I thought that maybe earlier in the year, we were kind of settling for some mediocre shots early in our man-up possessions,” he said. “The goalie would make a save, and we would kind of cut off our man-up possessions short. So we’re a little disappointed. We thought we should have been a little bit better than our percentage showed, but sometimes goalies make saves and that percentage isn’t quite where you want it to be.”

PREVIEW

Personnel changes: In addition to Love, the offense graduated midfielder Tate Rolland (34 goals and 14 assists) and attackmen Nick Stailey (27 G, 10 A) and Blake Grudzien (25 G, 2 A). Sophomores Ethan Aiken (14 G, 10 A) and Keegan Colegrove (11 G, 5 A) will compete for the chance to join sophomore Adam Gross (25 G, 23 A) and junior Chase Cullison (26 G, 11 A) on the first midfield. The three open attack spots could come down to sophomores Nick Pontorno (9 G, 9 A) and Nate Collins (6 G, 1 A), freshmen Garrett Olds and Jake Howarth, and junior Brendan Krivak, but Pearce doesn’t sound worried about searching for a new trio.