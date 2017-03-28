Return of attackman Steve Jones has rejuvenated offense for St. Mary's lacrosse

Although St. Mary’s labored through eight season-opening losses before finally securing its first win of the season Saturday at Capital Athletic Conference rival Wesley, the offense has begun to show signs of life.

In their last three games, the Seahawks have averaged 17.7 goals, and coach Jason Childs traced the offensive revival to the return of redshirt sophomore attackman Steve Jones. The Cockeysville resident and Loyola Blakefield graduate scored eight times in a 26-18 loss to Illinois Wesleyan on March 12, five goals in an 18-15 setback to Southern Virginia on March 18, and four times in a 20-7 rout of Wesley on Saturday.

Childs said Jones (17 goals and one assist) has meshed well with sophomore Max Groen and junior Dan Long since returning from an undisclosed injury that sidelined him for two games.

“It’s a lot of fun watching them in practice,” Childs said Monday. “They seem to get along incredibly well with each other. They enjoy one another. Since Steve has been back, we’ve scored 18, 15 and 20 goals. So I think that speaks to what our offense is able to do when we’re at full strength, and we finally feel like we’re there.”

Jones registered eight goals and one assist in just four games last season before suffering a season-ending injury. But Childs said he is not surprised by Jones’ performance so far.

“I think he’s a very good attackman,” he said. “I think he’s incredibly smart. He’s got a really good stick. He’s just very crafty inside and understands the game really well. Things just come a little bit more natural to him than maybe some other players.”

Jones’ scoring touch has helped open up the offense, especially for Groen. After managing only one goal in eight appearances a year ago, Groen leads St. Mary’s (1-8 overall and 1-1 in the conference) in assists with 12 and points with 29. Groen, who has registered 12 goals and nine assists in his last three starts, has assumed the quarterback position previously manned by Conor Jordan (37 goals and 20 assists).

“We just felt like in the system that we’re playing, Max was going to be our best bet because he has such good vision and he can move the ball really well,” Childs said. “And I think that aspect of his game has now opened up his shot because teams think he can only feed when he can shoot the ball. I couldn’t tell you that I thought he was going to have the run that he’s had in the last several games because I didn’t necessarily think that exactly. But I did think he would be a very good attackman at some point in his career, and I think he’s on his way to doing that. He’s certainly not there yet, and he certainly has some things he can work on, but I think he’s shown a tremendous amount of growth so far, and I’m excited for him.”