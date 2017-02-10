Retirement, four-game suspension force Salisbury lacrosse to adapt on attack

When reigning NCAA Division III champion Salisbury opened the season against Methodist on Saturday, the starting attack featured seniors Nathan Blondino and Carson Kalama and sophomore Kevin Bartenfelter.

That last name might sound a bit unfamiliar to Sea Gulls fans.

Last spring, Brady Dashiell was the third starter with Blondino and Kalama, registering 29 goals and 18 assists. Dashiell had one more year of eligibility remaining despite graduating in December, but he opted to retire due to a history of injuries.

“Brady had so many injuries that it’s just taken a toll on him,” coach Jim Berkman said. “He was playing even last year with a foot that was only 80 percent and is probably going to be something that is going to haunt him for the rest of his life as far as arthritis. He was able to graduate in December, and he had been hurt so many times that this was one of those times where it was time to put the boots away.”

Dashiell’s absence would have been filled by senior Nick Garbarino, who posted 29 goals and four assists last season including 14 goals and two assists in his final six contests. But Garbarino is serving a four-game suspension for breaking an unspecified team rule, Berkman said.

That’s why Bartenfelter got the start against the Monarchs in a 21-2 demolition. Bartenfelter was shut out and was replaced by freshman Josh Melton, who contributed two goals and three assists and earned himself a spot in the starting lineup when the Sea Gulls (1-0) visit Lynchburg on Saturday.

Berkman did not deny that Garbarino’s absence is significant as one of the games he will miss is a home game against No. 11 Gettysburg on Feb. 25.

“You’re taking a senior out of the lineup who, in his last six games, scored 14 goals,” Berkman said. “Those three seniors play awfully special together. So, obviously, it definitely is a little bit of a different look in that it’s going to be an experienced guy, and it’s probably going to be a freshman at this point, who is a very good player, but a freshman is a freshman.”

Despite the flux at attack, at least the team can rely on Blondino and Kalama to settle things down on offense. Blondino, who recorded 54 goals and 47 assists en route to being named a second-team All American in 2016, lodged one goal and three assists against Methodist, and Kalama, who posted 64 goals and 21 assists as an honorable-mention All American, added four goals and two assists.

“Nathan and Carson are pretty special,” Berkman said. “… Nathan and Carson and Nick have played really well together all fall, and they’re a special unit, I think. When you get three seniors on attack playing together and have been together for a while and went on a championship run, they do a lot of things that you only get from playing with one another. It’s not even anything you draw up a lot of times. They’ve just got a feel for each other that I think will make them a special group by the end of the year.”