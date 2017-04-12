Renewed commitment has helped Matt Vierheller regain goalie job for Mount St. Mary's lacrosse

After a solid debut in 2015 that included an 8.36 goals-against average and a .567 save percentage Mount St. Mary's goalie Matt Vierheller stumbled and found himself last spring in a rotation with Frankie McCarthy. That led to a candid meeting between Vierheller and coach Tom Gravante during which Vierheller -- a Northeast Conference All-Rookie team member last season -- admitted that his work ethic had dropped off.

“I told him, ‘You just found your answer because you stopped being a worker,’” Gravante recalled this week. “So he reorganized himself after that conversation and has become a worker again, and his game has improved. So lesson learned, and this year he has been on-point and understands the value of hard work and getting in those reps in and outside of practice. I’d really like to say that it has paid off for him.”

Vierheller, a resident of Forest Hill in Harford County, has reasserted himself as the undisputed starter, powering the Mountaineers (4-6 overall and 1-2 in the league) to wins in four of their last six games. Although his 10.98 goals-against average is slightly higher than the 10.50 number he posted last year, his .505 save percentage is much improved from the .430 mark he recorded.

Early in the season, it appeared Vierheller would be stuck in another platoon. In losses against Richmond on Feb. 21 and Furman five days later, he was replaced at halftime by freshman Cameron Carpenter, as associate head coach/defensive coordinator Tim McIntee was curious to see what Carpenter could do. But since then, Vierheller has played every minute.

“I think Matt has separated himself,” Gravante said. “Cameron has some really good positives, but he’s still learning how to practice as a young man, whereas Matt has the experience and the know-how.”

In Saturday’s 12-10 win against Bucknell at Waldron Family Stadium in Emmitsburg, Vierheller turned away 11 shots – his fifth consecutive game with double-digit totals in saves. Gravante said it felt good to secure the victory for Vierheller after he made 13 and 15 stops in losses to Robert Morris and Sacred Heart, respectively.

“I think Matt Vierheller did such a wonderful job, and he saved us,” Gravante said of the victory over the Bison. “There were a few times he really saved us. A mistake was made on offense where the ball was on the deck and Bucknell picked it up quick and got it up the field, and we didn’t stop the ball in time. So Matt did a great job, and I just felt like we owed him that game after both the Robert Morris and Sacred Heart games.”