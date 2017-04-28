Recent second-half collapses by Stevenson men's lacrosse marked by offensive breakdowns

The similarities between No. 14 Stevenson’s back-to-back setbacks to then-No. 10 Cabrini and No. 18 Stevens aren’t just limited to the fact that both opponents were ranked. The games were also defined by woeful performances in the second halves.

In the 15-9 loss at the Cavaliers a week ago, the Mustangs (10-5, 7-0 Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth) were tied 4-4 at halftime before getting outscored 6-4 in the third quarter and 5-1 in the final period. In the 7-5 loss at the Ducks on Tuesday, Stevenson followed a 5-2 lead at halftime by getting shut out in the last two quarters.

The inability to play well in the second half is not just limited to those setbacks. The team squandered a 5-4 halftime lead in an eventual 11-8 loss to then-No. 6 York on March 18 and could not overcome an 8-7 deficit at halftime in a 16-13 loss to then-No. 2 Tufts on March 21.

“I think we’ve been close in a lot of these games with a quarter here and a quarter there, but against the really good teams, we haven’t been able to play 60 minutes,” coach Paul Cantabene said. “I think 15 minutes here or 10 minutes there have cost us, and that’s because we just haven’t been mentally able to handle that right now. We hope we’re getting to that point where we can handle that. We still think we have a lot of great pieces and a great team, but in order to beat good teams, you have to play 60 minutes, and we really haven’t been able to play 60 minutes.”

Cantabene said the offense has struggled in the second halves of those losses. The unit has taken more shots in the last two quarters than Tufts, Cabrini and Stevens did, but has failed to convert opportunities. That in turn has forced the players to take more risks, which opponents have pounced on.

“The biggest thing for us is I think on the offensive end of the field, we tend to panic a little bit,” he said. “I think the defense has done a good job. I think the offense, when we’ve had great opportunities in those games to finish shots and do things, we’re just not finishing them. And then we’re letting teams off the hook by us not finishing plays and not being able to make the tough plays to win the game.

"When you play good teams, they’re making those plays, and we’re not. We’re missing open shots, and they’re making their open shots. We’re missing 50-50 ground balls, and they’re not missing 50-50 ground balls. They’re making those plays. We’re throwing the ball over somebody’s head when they’re not. We’re making those little mistakes there and letting teams off the hook. We’ve got to start making more plays to win the game instead of more plays to lose the game.”