Q&A with ESPN men's lacrosse analyst Matt Ward

ESPN analyst Matt Ward has provided color analysis for Penn State’s one-goal decision over Fairfield last month and a pair of Syracuse wins against Duke and Notre Dame.

The former Virginia attackman and 2006 Tewaaraton Award winner, who will be part of the broadcast crew for No. 3 Maryland at No. 9 Ohio State on April 22, discussed the chances of the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big Ten sending five teams each to the NCAA tournament, his vote for the No. 1 team in Division I, and his contenders for winning the Tewaaraton Award.

What stood out to you from this weekend’s results?

I think [No. 3] Maryland is a team that will be there at the end of the year. They obviously have the experience, and I think they may have the reputation of being the Buffalo Bills of college lacrosse. But they have the seniors with multiple national championship game experience, great leadership, a defense that is coming together, and an offense that when it gets production from the midfield is very hard to beat. So I like what they’re doing right now.

[No. 8] Duke is the same old story. No matter who is on that team, the season is going to be one of progression. They always start slow – and I think it’s by design – and then they just find the right pieces and have players that find confidence and then play their best lacrosse in the postseason. That’s a young team that’s very talented. [Junior attackman] Justin Guterding is one of the most underappreciated players in college lacrosse. What he’s done since he’s been on campus in Durham is nothing short of phenomenal.

On the other end, if you look at [No. 7] Penn State and [No. 13] Johns Hopkins, who are they going to be? Obviously, there’s a lot of talent on those teams. Penn State was ranked No. 1 in the country, but I don’t think they were the No. 1 team. They’re a young team, and they’re only going to get better.

Hopkins did not get the outcome they would have liked against a very good [No. 9] Ohio State team. Can they put the pieces together to make the tournament and make a run? They have the talent and they’ve shown it in a bunch of games, but they also seem to be a Jekyll-and-Hyde team that sometimes doesn’t show up to play its best lacrosse.

So was Penn State deserving of the No. 1 ranking or did Saturday’s 15-11 loss to Maryland expose some holes?

I think it exposed some things. Prior to that game happening, I actually thought Maryland was a field-goal favorite with the game being at College Park and Maryland having a little bit more experience.

Penn State is a good team and a good program that in the next couple of years is going to be at the forefront of college lacrosse with the talent that they have in Happy Valley. I just don’t know if they have that one alpha male that can take the ball when they need it and score. [Sophomore attackman] Grant Ament is a very good player, but I don’t know if he’s going to run you over to get to the goal when a goal is needed. I think they miss that player.

But they’re also super young. If you look all over the field, they have freshmen and sophomores everywhere. They’re going to get better with more experience. I think they’re going to make the [NCAA] tournament, and they’re a dangerous team. Would I put them in my top four for national championship contenders? Probably not.

Is the Big Ten capable of sending five schools to the NCAA tournament?

If it was simply coming down to the top 16 teams, I think so. But with the way the tournament is set up to let conference champions get in, and there might be some upsets that knock some teams that are already in the tournament out of the AQ, I think it’s going to be hard to get five. But I don’t think it speaks to a lack of talent for those teams, because right now, if you look at the Big Ten this year, that is a deep conference that boasts some of the best lacrosse in the country.

No team seems capable of holding onto the top spot in the Inside Lacrosse media poll for more than a week. What do you make of the turnover?

We’ve been saying it for years, so that it almost sounds like a broken record. The game is growing so much, and there’s more parity. This the first year where I have no idea with some certainty which teams are going to make the Final Four.

I think last year, you got North Carolina and Loyola [Maryland] that snuck in there. This year, I don’t know who it’s going to be, and I think it’s great for our [game]. I think it’s great for our youth sports so that a lot of these kids who are growing up can commit to up-and-coming programs and feel like they have a chance to win a national championship, where maybe 10 years ago, that wasn’t the case.

There’s a lot of players that go unrecognized, and that speaks to early recruiting and how that hurts the bigger programs, and it’s allowed for these great players who are developing later to go to programs that may not have had a chance to get them 10 years ago, and they’re not excelling at the highest levels and their teams are excelling at the highest levels.

And it’s great for our sport. I love it. I love the fact that you don’t know who going to win any given matchup. There are going to be your standard teams, but you just don’t know, and it’s awesome for the sport because it’s fun to watch.

Which team is your choice for No. 1?

I think you have to put Syracuse at No. 1 [where they are currently ranked]. They have some really big wins, and I think they’re playing great lacrosse.

On the flipside, they had seven straight one-goal games, and if they had the misfortune of someone like [No. 18] Virginia, maybe they’re on the outside looking in for the tournament. They play a lot of close games, and they expect to win those, and I don’t think it’s a fluke they’ve won those. They’ve been the better team in a majority of those games.