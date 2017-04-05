Prowess at clearing has paid off in transition scoring for Loyola Maryland men's lacrosse

The NCAA does not keep statistics on goals scored in transition from defense to offense, but Loyola Maryland might be among the top producers in that department.

The team’s defensive midfield has accounted for 14 goals and seven assists. Junior short-stick defensive midfielder Brian Begley leads the way with seven goals and one assist, junior short-stick Jared Mintzlaff has four goals and three assists, junior long-stick midfielder Zac Davliakos (Severn) has two goals and three assists, and senior long-pole Ryan Fournier has one goal.

That foursome has coach Charley Toomey’s confidence – and green light – to press the issue and take advantage of scoring opportunities.

“We feel like we’ve got two poles that have a lot of leeway in Ryan and Zac, and they do a terrific job in transition of making some really good plays, plays that offensive middies make,” he said Wednesday morning. “They’ve got terrific hands, and if they slide, they can find the open look. It’s something that we practice on a daily basis.”

And the success of the Greyhounds (6-4, 4-1 Patriot League) in transition scoring is rooted in their ability to clear the ball. They lead Division I in that area, clearing the ball successfully 92.8 percent (180-for-194) of the time.

The program has ranked in the top 16 in clearing every year since 2014, which is when the NCAA began keeping track of clears. Toomey said the players understand the significance of getting the ball from defense to offense without turning the ball over to opponents.

“I think the guys take pride in it,” he said. “It’s paying attention to details, it’s recognizing how a team is riding you and just making sure that you make the first easy pass. I think as coaches, we all preach the same thing, but our guys recognize that if we’re able to make a stop, we’ve got to get it down to our offense and sometimes that means taking your time. But if you’ve got an athletic group of short-sticks and the opportunity is there to run, we certainly want to run. I think our short-sticks have done a terrific job of being willing to make a play, pick up a ground ball and run it out themselves, and that’s something I feel like we’ve been pretty proficient in the last few years.”