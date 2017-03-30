Production for Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse, not his own, is Shack Stanwick's primary concern

Johns Hopkins’ 18-17 overtime win against Virginia on Saturday will be remembered for Shack Stanwick’s game-winning goal just 58 seconds into the extra session. Perhaps it will be cited as the turning point in the junior attackman’s season.

After recording nine goals and seven assists in the No. 13 Blue Jays’ 4-0 start, Stanwick had just one goal and three assists during the team’s three-game losing streak. The Baltimore resident and Boys’ Latin graduate may have ended his personal skid with that one-goal, three-assist showing against the Cavaliers (5-4), but he said he never felt distressed about his quiet stretch.

“That was one of the cooler goals that I’ve ever scored,” he said of his game-winner. “But ultimately, we play a team-based offense, and I look at it more as making sure that the team is producing overall.”

After leading last year’s squad in assists (38) and points (58), Stanwick continues to pace the current team in both categories (13 assists and 24 points). His role as the quarterback has earned him the weekly bonus of matching up against opponents’ top defenseman, but Stanwick said he is aided by teammates like senior attackman Wilkins Dismuke, senior midfielder John Crawley, and junior midfielder Joel Tinney.

“We’ve got a lot of good guys, and there’s a lot of talent in our offense and our team as a whole,” he said. “So those guys help me out, and I don’t look at it as too much of a burden. I just go out there and try to play my game, and a lot of that is trying to make my teammates better.”

Stanwick continues to work closely with offensive coordinator Bobby Benson on refining the offense’s schemes and plays, and coach Dave Pietramala said one of Stanwick’s strengths is running the unit against a hyperactive defense like the Cavaliers’ version that enjoys employing pressure to create turnovers.

“I thought he did a good job of quarterbacking the offense, making sure we were organized in the right spots,” Pietramala said Wednesday. “I thought he did a very good job of understanding when we should push the tempo and I thought we did a good job of running the other day. … I thought Shack did a very good job of working with Coach Benson, and Bobby has done a great job of working with him on when we want to push the tempo and when we want to hit the brakes a little bit when we’ve played too much defense and we just need to have a possession. I thought he did a very good job of that on Saturday and was an extension of Bobby.”