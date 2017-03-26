Postscript from Virginia at Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse

As Kyle Marr joked about scoring a game-high six goals on also a game-high 13 shots in No. 17 Johns Hopkins’ 18-17 overtime win over No. 15 Virginia at Homewood Field in Baltimore on Saturday, coach Dave Pietramala interjected and deadpanned, “It’s about time.”

Marr quickly agreed, saying, “It is about time.”

Time will tell whether this outing will be the watershed moment for Marr, but the sophomore attackman certainly put his imprint on Saturday’s victory. Not only were his six goals and seven points (he added an assist on a goal by senior midfielder John Crawley) career bests, but Marr also became the second player to score at least six times in each of the past three years, joining former attackman and Calvert Hall graduate Ryan Brown (six against Navy in 2016 and eight against Maryland in 2015).

Marr, the son of Albany coach Scott Marr and nephew of school career assists leader Dave Marr, deflected credit for his performance to offensive coordinator Bobby Benson’s emphasis on sharing the ball.

“[Junior attackman] Shack [Stanwick] has had some big days, [junior midfielder] Joel [Tinney] has had some big days,” he said. “The opportunities just came my way, and I capitalized on a few great passes. So I think moving forward, next Friday might not be my day. It might be somebody else’s turn, and you just have to be ready for that day when it comes.”

Marr’s shooting efficiency of 41.2 percentage trails only senior attackman Wilkins Dismuke’s 52.2 success rate among the Blue Jays starters, and Pietramala related a sliver of a conversation he had with Marr about his shooting.

“I think I said something to him this week,” Pietramala recalled. “‘Just keep shooting, it will come.’ Kyle certainly isn’t shy, that’s for sure.”

Marr, who leads the team in goals (14) and ranks second in assists (seven), called Saturday’s game one of his best, but not for purely individual reasons.

“It’s probably at the top of the list because we needed this one,” he said. “It’s been a tough three weeks around here. I think for Shack to bury that one [game-winner in overtime] and kind of get off the schneid a little bit there, it really helps out in a big way – more than just one win. It’s a season-defining win right before we go into our conference play next week.”

Circling back to “Three Things to Watch” …

1) Ground balls. Virginia (5-4) had scooped up 43 ground balls in seven of eight games this season. On Saturday, the team posted just 34, its second-lowest total of 2017 after compiling only 28 in an 11-10 loss at Penn on Feb. 25. Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins (5-3) collected 38 loose balls, vastly surpassing its season average of 25.6. One area that helped the Blue Jays was their ability to win 21 of 39 faceoffs. Cavaliers coach Lars Tiffany pointed out that officials had whistled his team for three faceoff violations in the first half, which Johns Hopkins converted into a man-up goal. So when Virginia was cited for two more violations in the second half, the team could not afford to be as aggressive.

“At the faceoff X, they were very strong there,” Tiffany said. “We were hampered with a lot of infraction calls today, which then puts us on a little bit of an edge because you don’t want to get that third infraction and give a very potent Johns Hopkins man-up unit another chance to score, which they did three times today. So we’ve just got to get better on our faceoff counters because we were certainly struggling against [junior Hunter] Moreland to win the initial draw.”

2) Clears. Virginia entered the game ranked sixth in caused turnovers at 9.6 per game and posted seven Saturday. But Johns Hopkins misfired on only one of 13 clears, improving to 123-for-134 for the season. Tiffany said he had hoped that the Cavaliers would be able to employ its nine-man ride to induce the Blue Jays into committing more mistakes during clears.

“I thought they did a nice job clearing the ball,” he said. “We thought that with our nine-man ride, it would create more pressure and create more havoc. Hopkins did a nice job of subbing out of the midfield, the substitution box area and finding open men early. So then we tried to press there. I think what you really saw was Hopkins midfielders being able to deal with our two long-stick middies, [freshman] Jared Conners and [senior] Michael Howard, in sort of the middle of the field in full-on pressure mode. We created those three or four times, and give credit to the Hopkins midfielders. We couldn’t create turnovers in those situations. That’s a situation we look forward to.”

3) A matchup. The thought was that Johns Hopkins would assign its top defenseman, senior Nick Fields, to shadow Virginia freshman attackman Michael Kraus. Instead, Fields marked senior midfielder Zed Williams, who entered the game leading the team in assists (20) and ranked second in points (36). Williams scored all two of his goals during the Cavaliers’ 3-0 run to send the game into overtime, but both occurred during unsettled situations without Fields on him. Pietramala described Fields’ play as worthy of a first-team All-American.

“He’s extremely talented,” Pietramala said of Williams. “He may be the most talented kid on that field. I thought Nick took it personal. He understood the way we wanted him to play him, and he did some things that maybe normally he wouldn’t do to take away the strengths of Zed. And we got switched up on him a couple times. [Freshman defenseman Jack] Rapine got on him, and [senior defenseman] Trevor Koelsch wound up on him once or twice. I thought they all did a good job collectively of making sure we understood where he was.”