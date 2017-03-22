Postscript from Tufts at Stevenson men's lacrosse

Dylan Harris had never played long-stick midfielder in a game until No. 8 Stevenson’s 16-13 loss to No. 2 Tufts at Mustang Stadium in Owings Mills on Tuesday night. But that did not prevent him from delivering a harsh critique of his performance.

“It is a transition, but that’s no excuse,” said the junior who hails from Mount Airy and graduated from South Carroll. “You can’t say that just because I have one different angle of the field, I can’t make plays that I would make on another angle of the field. So it’s just something that I need to take accountability for, which I will.”

Harris finished with six ground balls and two caused turnovers in his new position, but that hardly satisfied his own expectations.

“I think I can do better in the team aspect,” he said. “In clearing, I believe that I had two turnovers, and my team counts on me to make more plays than I should, and I count on myself to do better than I should. I need to hold myself to a higher standard.”

Harris made his debut at long-stick midfield because junior Lito Flanagan sat out his second consecutive game. Flanagan ranks second on the team in ground balls, with 20. Coach Paul Cantabene was vague when asked about Flanagan’s absence.

“We’re evaluating Lito, and we’ll take care of it,” he said. “We’ll see what happens. He’s doing some things, and we’re going to take care of him.”

Cantabene praised Harris for his willingness to change positions, which involves accepting some growing pains.

“Dylan’s been doing good, but I think he would tell you that he could play a little bit better,” Cantabene said. “I think he made some mistakes early on and wasn’t in front of his guy in some spots for some ground balls. … He’s been a great asset to us, don’t get me wrong. I’m just kind of tougher on those guys.”

Harris, who is now tied for third on the team in ground balls (17) and tied for second in caused turnovers (five), said he is embracing the move from close defenseman to long-stick midfielder.

“Lito’s a great player, but Coach Cantabene believes in me,” he said. “He put me up for the opportunity to step in for Lito, and I think with the work I’m putting in with [junior] Austin Howard who played last year, I think that it worked out pretty well. It’s just something I’m going to have to work on. It’s my obligation to perform better than I did today.”

Circling back to “Three Things to Watch” …

1) Pace. Tufts (6-0) scored one goal during a 4-on-3 fastbreak in transition and a second after a faceoff win. But Stevenson (3-3) matched that output with a goal during a clear and another taking advantage of the Jumbos’ 10-man ride (more on that later). While he might have preferred slowing down Tufts on the run, Cantabene said he was thrilled with the up-tempo style displayed by both teams.

“The pace was great,” he said. “That’s how lacrosse should be played. I think that’s great – two teams going at each other and going up and down the field. I think that’s a great way to play the sport. I wish more teams would lace it up and go out and play and have a good team. For us, we played a lot of guys in there. I don’t think either team was bothered by the pace. It was a fun way to play.”

2) Turnovers. After turning over the ball an average of 12.7 times in its last three games, Stevenson reverted to its old habit. The team gave the ball away a season-worst 24 times in the loss to Tufts, and 10 of those turnovers occurred during failed clears. The 10 failed clears also marked a season low as the Mustangs struggled against the Jumbos’ 10-man ride and provided their opponent with plenty of chances to kill any hope of a Stevenson comeback.

“It killed us because a lot of those, it wasn’t just second opportunities, but it was third and fourth opportunities that they were getting,” Harris said. “That really kept them in the game when we would start making a run and come back on them. It just killed us.”

3) Goalie. Per their usual practice, Tufts started sophomore Ben Shmerler and replaced him with junior Robert Treiber at halftime. Although Shmerler (five saves, seven goals allowed) was credited with his fifth win of the year, Treiber made the kind of stops that coaches love. He stoned junior attackman Brandon Watson from the slot, sprawled on the turf to turn back sophomore attackman J.T. Thelen from the right side of the crease, and made a stick save on freshman midfielder Ethan Christensen on a drive down the right alley.

“The second goalie was a lot better than the first goalie,” said Thelen, who led Stevenson with six points on five goals and one assist. “It was weird. The first goalie was left-handed, and then the second was right-handed. So it kind of threw us off a little bit. I think we just weren’t shooting confidently. We were shooting shots in the chest, right at his stick. We were making him look a lot better than he was.”