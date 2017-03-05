Postscript from Towson at UMBC men's lacrosse

By holding off host UMBC, 8-6, at UMBC Stadium in Catonsville, No. 13 Towson improved to 3-1 and atoned for Wednesday night’s 11-7 loss to No. 11 Loyola Maryland. But the health of a pair of key players is a concern both in the short and long term.

Senior attackman Joe Seider made his customary start, but was pulled early in the first quarter for what Towson Sports Network analyst Hunter Lochte described as a lower-body injury. Seider returned in the third quarter to score a goal with 1:14 left in the period, but coach Shawn Nadelen called Seider’s ailment “an ongoing condition that we’ve got to pay attention to.”

“Obviously, Joe’s a presence,” Nadelen said of the Sparks resident and Hereford graduate who is just two goals shy of scoring 100 in his career. “A team’s going to worry about him when he’s on the field. I don’t know how much of an issue that was for them, but when he got in there, he was great. He scored a goal for us and obviously had a better shooting night. For us, we needed that one. That one was a big one for us. So having him out there gave us more veteran experience, more composure and poise out there on the field.”

Redshirt sophomore Dylan Kinnear filled in for Seider and scored a goal with 7:22 left in the second quarter. Still, senior attackman Ryan Drenner, who has played alongside Seider for the past three years, acknowledged the impact of his linemate’s absence.

“He’s always a threat on the field,” the Westminster graduate said. “The defense always has to respect him and where he is on the field. So it is tough having him miss some time on the field, but we’ve got other guys that come in and contribute. Dylan Kinnear came in today and had a big goal for us. So we have guys that can come in and be a big threat for us.”

The team also played without senior short-stick defensive midfielder Jack Adams. The Freeland resident and Hereford graduate sat out the season opener at Mount St. Mary’s before returning to play the next two games with a black sleeve on his right calf. But Nadelen said Adams suffered a mild setback in the loss to the Greyhounds, forcing the team to move senior midfielder Tyler Young from his usual spot on the first midfield to defense.

“He had played against Georgetown and then played against Loyola and just couldn’t go the past couple days,” Nadelen said of Adams. “We’ve got to see how it plays out the rest of the week.”

Young, who finished with one ground ball and one caused turnover in his first appearance there since his sophomore campaign, said he is open to filling whatever role the coaches have for him.

“It’s whatever the coaches want and whatever they need me to do,” the Crofton resident and Arundel graduate said. “I would like to go back to the offensive side of the field, but if they need me to play defense, I can play defense to give Jack some rest and hopefully get healthy.”

Circling back to “Three Things to Watch” …

1) X marks the spot. Faceoffs seemed to go Towson’s way after sophomore Alex Woodall won four of five draws in the first quarter. But UMBC freshman Jake Brothers refused to give in to Woodall, who finished 9-for-16 on faceoffs and a team-high six ground balls but also a game-worst four turnovers. Retrievers coach Ryan Moran was pleased Brothers went 7-for-16 on draws with one ground ball.

“I thought Jake got in there and battled, and I thought our wings did a great job,” he said, referring to junior long-stick midfielder Billy O’Hara’s six ground balls and two caused turnovers. “They didn’t get any offense off of the faceoff. We talked all week about how important that was, and we emphasized that for six straight days. Luckily, we were able to be very competitive there.”

2) Shooting the lights out. After shooting just 7-for-43 in the loss to Loyola, Towson was more efficient Saturday, converting eight of 21 attempts. Five of eight players who took shots found the net at least once, but Nadelen was most happy that the offense worked for high-percentage attempts rather than taking the first offerings.

“We took fewer shots and obviously scored more, and that’s definitely a good thing,” he said. “I feel like we had a couple on the doorstep, but I didn’t think we took poor shots or anything like that.”

3) Toting the rock. Both Nadelen and Drenner gave credit to UMBC for gaining and holding onto the ball for longer periods of time in the second half, which contributed to the team outscoring Towson, 4-2, in the final two quarters. Moran said he and his assistant coaches simply tried to get the players to take their time and relax when they had the ball, especially on offense.

“I think we were just smarter,” he said. “We weren’t forcing things, and maybe that extended those possessions. And to be honest, it was something that we talked about as an offense to counteract the extended possessions that Towson was getting. If they have it for 60 seconds and we have it for 30, for the duration of the game, they’re going to have it for 40 [minutes] and we’re going to have it for 20. So we just wanted to be a little more methodical and make smarter decisions with the ball.”