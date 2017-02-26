Postscript from Towson at Georgetown men's lacrosse

Lost in the clamor around No. 12 Towson outlasting host Georgetown for an 11-10 win at Cooper Field on Saturday afternoon was the dominance displayed by Tigers faceoff specialist Alex Woodall.

The sophomore transfer from High Point won 19 of 24 draws – most since Shawn Nadelen became head coach for the 2012 campaign. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Woodall also scooped up a game-high 13 ground balls and scored the second goal of his career in the first quarter.

Woodall, a St. Mary’s graduate who said he chose to transfer to Towson to be closer to his family’s home in Annapolis, was matter-of-fact about his performance.

“It’s very critical to get our offense the ball, which has been playing very well lately,” he said. “For me, I’m just doing the same thing. I’m practicing every day, focusing on my opponent, watching film with coach, working with the four other guys who are helping me compete in practice so that I can do what I do out here. It worked out today.”

Woodall, who entered the contest ranked No. 1 in Division I in faceoff percentage at 81.3 after winning 13 of 16 faceoffs against Mount St. Mary’s on Feb. 18, dropped slightly to 80.0 percent. But he has stabilized a position that had lost 35 of 44 draws (79.5 percent) against Denver and Loyola Maryland in last year’s NCAA tournament.

“It’s nice,” Nadelen said. “He’s a kid that puts a lot on his shoulders, and luckily, he’s got big, broad shoulders and can handle it. He’s not happy when he loses, and he wants to get out there and do better. Teams are throwing different things at him in the past couple of games that we’ve seen – whether it’s a pole out there or three poles up. He does a good job of continuing to try to adjust and be better. We’ve got to continue to work on that as far as being clean off the ground and protecting it against that kind of pressure and expecting that. But being able to have someone you can depend on as we have so far is very nice.”

The Hoyas tried to slow Woodall by sending fifth-year senior defenseman Conor Barr and freshman defenseman Jarrett Jones to take faceoffs. They also used three long-poles on faceoffs (one at the X and two on the wings) to harass Woodall into turning the ball over three times.

“I’ve definitely seen that before – a lot of times in high school, a few times last year,” Woodall said. “It’s definitely hard to go against. I just tried to do the same thing – find the open space and dump it to one of the offensive guys as soon as possible.”

Senior attackman Ryan Drenner, a Westminster resident and graduate who led the Tigers with six points on two goals and four assists, said Woodall has strengthened an area of need. Asked if he feels he has done that, Woodall replied, “I hope so. I want to continue to help out the team at the faceoff X.”

Circling back to “Three Things to Watch” …

1) Towson’s ball protection. With 21 turnovers Saturday, the Tigers have coughed up the ball 37 times. Saturday’s showing included six failed clears on 21 attempts, and sophomore defenseman Chad Patterson (Westminster) committed a game-high four turnovers. Georgetown coach Kevin Warne said the team targeted Patterson, junior Sid Ewell (Essex Community College) and freshman Gray Bodden (Winters Mill) on close defense and junior Josh Miller in the cage in the clearing game by employing a 10-man ride.

“We knew they had three new starters at close and one at goalie,” said Warne, a former defensive coordinator at Maryland. “So we said, ‘Let’s see if we can do something different.’ We hadn’t shown any of our pressure rides, and I think we were able to get back into the game because of that. We made them make decisions under pressure, but they did a good job because [sophomore short-stick defensive midfielder Zach Goodrich] and [senior short-stick defensive midfielder Jack Adams] are as good as anybody in the country and they were able to leg it out a couple times.”

2) Towson’s man-up offense. After going 2-for-7 on extra-man opportunities in their first contest, the Tigers got none against Georgetown. Conversely, the Hoyas received six man-up chances, converting two of them. At times, Nadelen erupted at officials for calls he thought they missed against Georgetown, forcing his assistants to have to hold him back. Afterward, Nadelen acknowledged that he was surprised that his team finished with zero extra-man opportunities.

“I thought there were penalties on their side, but as much as we try to emphasize that, they weren’t called,” he said. “I think we did an OK job trying to stay a little more focused on the field and trying to communicate to the refs what we saw, but we’ve got to be willing just to continue to play the game – whether we’re getting calls for or against.”

3) Georgetown’s Peter Conley. The redshirt junior attackman posted two goals and two assists, but the Hoyas got a huge lift from sophomore attackman Daniel Bucaro, who scored a game-best six goals on 14 shots. Bucaro seemed to patent runs from the right wing and using a low-to-high motion to terrorize Miller, but he was somewhat limited to two goals in the second half after Patterson and the rest of Towson’s defense made a concerted effort to try to keep the ball out of his stick.

“We needed to extend out on him,” Nadelen said. “Every time he got the ball, he was getting a good shot off and most of the time scoring. So we tried to deny him the ball and shut him off. Then Conley started to heat up a bit. We knew those two guys were the main guys anyway coming in. Bucaro got hot quick and stayed hot. We had to make it a little bit more of a focused attention where we thought we’d be able to play him a little bit more around the picks. We just wanted to try to take that option away and not let him get the ball because obviously he had the hot hand.”