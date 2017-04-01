Postscript from Rutgers at Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse

In his last two starts, Johns Hopkins senior defenseman Nick Fields has kept Virginia senior attackman Zed Williams and Rutgers junior attackman Jules Heningburg off the stat sheet for more than 55 minutes before finishing with two goals and one assist and zero goals and one assist, respectively.

But ever the team player, Fields refused to accept much credit for his recent performances.

“I think we’re playing our best as a unit,” he said after the No. 13 Blue Jays’ 12-6 victory over the No. 10 Scarlet Knights at Homewood Field on Friday night. “I think I play my best, I think [freshman defenseman] Jack Rapine plays his best, I think [junior goalkeeper] Brock Turnbaugh plays his best when we’re all playing together. When you come together and hear that communication, I think that’s when as an individual and as a unit, you play your best.”

Heningburg, who entered the game as Rutgers’ top playmaker with a team-leading 14 assists and had registered two goals and six assists in a two-game sweep of Johns Hopkins last spring, had three of his four shots turned aside by Turnbaugh. But he was also harassed by Fields into turning the ball over twice and was not much of a factor in his role as the quarterback.

“Jules is a very talented player,” Fields said. “We have a lot of respect for that team and how hard that team plays. Like always, it’s not just me guarding No. 7, it’s not just Jack Rapine guarding his matchup, and it’s not just [freshman defenseman] Owen [Colwell] guarding his. It’s six of us guarding one of their guys. So that means our slides, our rotations, our recoveries. It’s all of our guys working together.”

Fields’ play did not escape the attention of Scarlet Knights coach Brian Brecht.

“Nick Fields is a talented player, a first-team All-Big Ten player,” Brecht said. “I don’t think Jules had his best night, but once again I don’t think we played well as a team tonight. Nick did a good job winning his matchup. Jules is the heart and soul of our program, and he works awful hard. So there’s no doubt he’s going to learn and get better and be very hungry as he prepares going into April.”

Circling back to “Three Things to Watch” …

1) Ball protection. Entering the game with the fewest turnovers per game in Division I (9.6), Johns Hopkins committed a season-worst 15 against Rutgers, which caused eight of those giveaways and had a nation-leading 11.3 takeaways per game. Ordinarily, that might irritate Blue Jays coach Dave Pietramala, but he did not seem as upset because of a change in philosophy. Pietramala said offensive coordinator Bobby Benson wants the players to be more aggressive with their passes and dodges, and the coaching staff is aware that could translate into more turnovers.

“This week, we’ve talked a lot in the coaches’ room that he’s encouraging them to take a little more risk,” Pietramala said. “… So I’m not surprised that we might have had a few more with the way their defense plays and as good as they are, but we’re trying to encourage them to be willing to throw it in there in a tight quarter if we think the guy is going to catch it and shoot it. So with that comes you’ve got to have a little more understanding.”

2) Ground balls. After beating Virginia – the country’s top ground-ball unit – in loose balls in an 18-17 overtime win a week ago, Johns Hopkins pulled off a similar feat against Rutgers. Despite the Scarlet Knights’ Big Ten-leading average of 34.7 ground balls per game, the Blue Jays emerged victorious in that department, 27-23. Pietramala credited the four-ball edge to the effort he saw from the players during this week’s practices.

“We had a very good week of practice in terms of effort, and I think that’s where that comes from,” he said. “I think we started Monday, and the first drill we did was off the ground for sprints, and we’ve done that now two weeks in a row. I hope the guys are seeing how important our daily behavior is.”

3) Transition. Of Rutgers’ six goals, only one occurred in transition, and Johns Hopkins had already jumped out to an 8-5 lead late in the third quarter. The Blue Jays pretty much proved that they can match the Scarlet Knights stride for stride. Brecht said his team didn’t get many chances because offensive midfielders Joel Tinney, Cody Radziewicz and John Crawley were willing to spring back and play defense.

“They got their offensive middies back in the hole,” Brecht said. “You saw Crawley and obviously Radziewicz and Tinney back there a lot. So they certainly understood that they weren’t just going to run to the box and get their D-middies on. Good job by them to take that part away. I thought we had a lot of good transition opportunities, pushing the ball up the field. It didn’t lead to as much success as we needed to be to beat a good team.”