Postscript from Penn State at Maryland men's lacrosse

After just two weeks of play in the Big Ten, there appears to be some separation in the conference.

With the league’s only 2-0 record, No. 8 Maryland (7-2) sits in sole possession of first place in the standings. At 1-1, No. 1 Penn State (10-1) and No. 13 Rutgers (9-2) are tied for second. And with an 0-2 mark, Michigan is in the cellar.

The positions could change depending on the outcome of Sunday night’s game between No. 11 Johns Hopkins (6-3, 1-0 Big Ten) and No. 9 Ohio State (9-2, 0-1). But for now, the Terps are in the driver’s seat although coach John Tillman described himself as “kind of vanilla” when it comes to assessing the race for the conference’s regular-season title and the top seed in the league tournament.

“That stuff plays itself out,” he said after Maryland’s 15-11 victory over the Nittany Lions at Maryland Stadium. “We obviously know every game is really critical. You only get five league games. So if you drop one, you never know, will you have a chance to try to get the regular-season title? So each week is going to be really tough. Knowing that this stretch is going to be tough because everyone’s done so well in the Big Ten, we knew it’d be tough down to this last month. I think in certain ways, I think the kids – and I think this goes for all the kids in the Big Ten – they’re really excited for those games.”

While the Terps are afforded some comfort via their perfect record in the Big Ten, Penn State will have to stew for six more days after absorbing its first loss of the season. The team will attempt to bounce back at Johns Hopkins on Saturday, but coach Jeff Tambroni said he anticipates a strong response from the players.

“I think they’re going to respond really well,” he said. “We’ve got a huge challenge in front of us with Johns Hopkins. They put a lot into this game, and I’m sure they’re going to hurt, but we reflected back to last year when we lost in overtime [to Maryland], and that game lasted about two or three days. We talked to the guys about this game lasting 30 minutes.”

Circling back to “Three Things to Watch” …

1) Penn State’s poise. Staying true to their character, the Nittany Lions committed just one penalty and have been in man-down situations only 20 times so far. But Maryland did not need extra-man opportunities to dissect Penn State’s defense. Six days after being named the Big Ten’s Specialist and Co-Freshman of the Week, goalkeeper Colby Kneese surrendered 10 goals in the first half. In that same span, Terps senior attackman Matt Rambo registered three goals and one assist, junior midfielder Connor Kelly posted two goals and one assist, and senior attackman Colin Heacock (Boys’ Latin) scored twice. Tambroni said Maryland’s strength on offense is reflected in the six starters on attack and in the midfield.

“I just think if you look at all six of their first guys, they’re all really the same,” he said. “They can all beat you in a lot of different ways. Certainly Rambo and Heacock stand out as the two of the best lacrosse players in the country. But the key was to focus on what we were going to do as a collective seven versus what [Kelly] or [Rambo] or [Heacock] were going to do. I thought early on in the game, we kind of got away from it a little bit. We seemed to leave a guy or two out on an island, and against Maryland, you just can’t do that. They’re good off the dodge, and they’re going to make you pay if you don’t really support and help one another.”

2) Penn State’s faceoffs. Maryland dominated draws, winning 20 of 30 courtesy of sophomore Austin Henningsen (11-for-19 and two ground balls) and senior Jon Garino Jr. (9-for-11, 7 GB). In a bit of a twist, Henningsen, who seemed to be on a roll in the first quarter, was replaced by Garino. Tillman said the move was not a about Henningsen’s play, but rather the result of a gut feeling by volunteer assistant coach Chris Mattes to mix it up at the X.

“Austin was doing fine, but there are just times when Chris kind of knowing those guys and kind of knowing stylistically how guys match up, we just felt like Jon would be a good change of pace, and I thought Jon was excellent,” Tillman said. “I think he had seven ground balls, and I thought that was the best wing play we have had. We practiced it extra this week. I thought [sophomore short-stick defensive midfielder] Wes Janeck was excellent, [junior long-stick midfielder] Matt Neufeldt was very good, [sophomore long-stick midfielder] Nick Brozowski was good, [senior short stick defensive midfielder] Isaiah [Davis-Allen] is always good, and [junior two-way midfielder] Adam DiMillo got in there. So that wing play was really helpful because not every faceoff win was clean. It was going to be a scrap.”

3) Maryland’s Dan Morris. Although the Terps held Penn State to more than three goals below their season average of 14.7, the junior goalkeeper survived a rough start. He failed to stop a single shot in the first two quarters during which the Nittany Lions scored six times. Even though that did not hurt Maryland which enjoyed a 10-6 advantage at halftime, the team needed a better effort from Morris, who rebounded with six saves in the second half. Tillman attributed Morris’ initial troubles to the faceoff unit winning 13 of 18 draws and the offense dominating time of possession.

“We had the ball a lot, and that’s awesome,” he said. “The problem is, if you’re a goalie and you’re not getting a lot of opportunities, it’s really hard to get into a rhythm. We knew they had snipers. They’re very good shooters, and they were really patient and waited for the best look. I felt like we had some breakdowns where they were able to get their feet set, and you’re playing with fire there. I’m really proud of how Danny bounced back in the second half to get six saves, and I don’t think any of those were creampuffs. They made us earn all of them.”