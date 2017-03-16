Postscript from Ohio State at Towson men's lacrosse

For the first time in two years, Towson will go more than seven days without playing a game, and considering how Wednesday’s 6-3 loss to No. 17 Ohio State at Johnny Unitas Stadium unfolded, a bye this weekend may be the perfect remedy for what’s ailing the team.

“I think it’s going to be huge for us,” senior attackman Ryan Drenner said. “It’s going to be our first time. We can kind of lay low and take in everything that’s happened so far this season. We’ve got a lot to learn from, and hopefully by next week, we’re dialed in and ready to go.”

The No. 11 Tigers (4-2) reached season lows in several offensive categories such as goals (three), assists (one), and shooting efficiency (11.1 percent on 3-of-27 shooting) against the Buckeyes (8-0). But of greater alarm is their inability to clear and protect the ball.

After finishing last season ranked 13th in Division I in clearing percentage (89.2), Towson entered Wednesday’s game ranked 63rd out of 69 teams with a 80.7 percentage that will likely dip after a 77.8 percent outing against Ohio State. And after leading the nation in 2016 in fewest turnovers per game (10.3), the Tigers were 48th (15.2) before the game against Ohio State.

“There’s definitely things we need to address and figure out a way to be better at, especially the clearing game,” coach Shawn Nadelen said. “That continues to be an issue for us. So as a coaching staff, we have to figure out how to make that better for our program and make it more efficient.”

Nadelen said the plan is to give the players Thursday and Friday off so that they can concentrate on midterm exams before spring break begins on Saturday. The team will regroup and practice on Saturday to prepare for a visit from top-ranked Denver on March 25.

The time off will be especially beneficial for players such as senior attackman Joe Seider (hip), senior short-stick defensive midfielder Jack Adams (hamstring), and others who are battling lingering ailments.

“I think it’s going to help us just because we played Georgetown, Loyola, UMBC in eight days, and then you get a week and you play Hopkins and four days later, you play Ohio State,” Nadelen said. “So it’s a lot of beef in a short amount of time, and we were already kind of limping into those games with a lot of nagging injuries and issues. So hopefully, this extended break allows us to get as healthy as possible not just physically, but mentally.”

Circling back to “Three Things to Watch” …

1) Towson’s Joe Seider. After scoring four goals in Saturday’s 13-8 victory over No. 14 Johns Hopkins, the Sparks resident and Hereford graduate took only one shot against Ohio State, coming up with zero goals, but adding an assist. Still, Seider wasn’t the only Tigers player who found it difficult to get anything going offensively. The Buckeyes defenders did an admirable job shutting off opportunities, but Drenner said their prowess at winning faceoffs and controlling time of possession took a toll on Towson’s ability to make a dent in the scoreboard.

“They were holding the ball for long, extended periods of time,” the Westminster resident and graduate said. “We just really couldn’t get into our groove as an offense, and that’s what limited all of our chances.”

2) Towson’s Josh Miller. The junior goalie opened the game with five saves in the first quarter, and the Tigers might have considered themselves fortunate to trail only 2-0 after that period. Miller made two more stops in each of the next three quarters to finish with a game-best 11, but he and his defense eventually wilted in the face of Ohio State’s relentless attack. Even though Miller disputed afterward any notion that Towson had tired on defense, Buckeyes senior attackman Eric Fannell thought otherwise.

“They play a lot of the same guys over and over,” he pointed out. “I feel like they just got worn out and tired. … Coach [Brad] Ross, our offensive coach, just said, ‘Keep firing. The ball’s going to drop sooner or later. Just get good shot.’ He played very well in the first half and through the third quarter, but then the floodgates just opened, and our shooters just started hitting our shots. We have a lot of good shooters. Six different scorers, that says a lot about who we are on offense.”

3) Towson’s Alex Woodall. Fresh from a performance in which the sophomore won 64 percent of his faceoffs (14 of 25), scooped up a game-high nine ground balls, scored two goals, and assisted on another over Johns Hopkins, the Annapolis resident and St. Mary’s graduate struggled mightily against Ohio State senior Jake Withers. Woodall won only one of seven draws and recorded zero ground balls and points against Withers, who won 11 of 13 and collected a game-high six loose balls. Nadelen admitted that he was surprised by Withers’ dominance against Woodall, who shared Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week honors with Hofstra junior midfielder Dylan Alderman.

“I didn’t think it would be as lopsided as it was,” Nadelen said. “Credit to Withers. He’s a strong faceoff guy. He’s also a very strong ground ball guy. We wanted to try to get the ball away from him as quick as possible and get it to our wings, which we didn’t do a great job of. We were able to compete a little bit, but we were never really able to come away up the ball and be effective, and obviously they took advantage of that. Credit to them and Withers. I thought we’d have a bit more success there.”