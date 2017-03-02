Postscript from Loyola Maryland at Towson men's lacrosse

Jordan Germershausen did not need much time to remind others how useful he can be in Loyola Maryland’s offense.

In only his second game back from a team-mandated suspension for violating an unspecified rule, the senior attackman scored a game-high four goals in the No. 11 Greyhounds’ 11-7 victory over No. 13 Towson at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Wednesday night.

Germershausen has scored six goals in Loyola’s past two games, quickly reacclimating himself to a group that already includes scorers such as sophomore attackman Pat Spencer and senior midfielders Brian Sherlock and Romar Dennis. For the Reisterstown resident and Calvert Hall graduate, just returning to the field felt triumphant.

“It just feels great to be back with the guys, just flying around like we used to do in practice,” he said. “It just feels great to be with the team again.”

Germershausen scored one goal each in the first two quarters and then the final two of the game to seal the win for the Greyhounds (2-2). Two of those tallies were point-blank re-directions of passes from Spencer, and Germershausen said Spencer creates opportunities for his teammates.

“He just does his thing, and I play off of him,” Germershausen said. “That’s pretty much how easy it is.”

Spencer, the Davidsonville resident and Boys’ Latin graduate who posted five points on one goal and four assists against the Tigers (2-1), welcomed back Germershausen.

“It’s exciting,” he said. “Even when he stepped in last year when Zach Herreweyers had to step out for a bit, he’s an incredible off-ball player. He’s one of those guys that’s really crafty inside. You can kind of put it in an area. You don’t have to put it on his stick all the time because he’s really good at catching the ball in tight spots and finishing in the back of the net, which is always nice.”

Germershausen started on Wednesday because senior attackman Zack Sirico is dealing with an undisclosed injury that sidelined him for the second straight game. But Germershausen said he is looking forward to Sirico’s return rather than worry about reduced playing time.

“He supports me in everything,” he said of Sirico. “When he comes back, if he steps in, then I’ll support him the same way.”

Circling back to “Three Things to Watch” …

1) Squaring up Towson’s Alex Woodall. In the battle between two of the top faceoff specialists in Division I, the Tigers sophomore got the edge against Loyola senior Graham Savio. Woodall won 13 of 22 draws and picked up three ground balls, while Savio was 9-for-22 with two ground balls. But Towson coach Shawn Nadelen acknowledged that he was surprised to see the actual numbers.

“It didn’t feel like we had as much of an advantage as the final stats said,” he said. “Savio made a couple nice ones in that fourth quarter that kind of stalled a little bit of our momentum. That definitely hurt. It was a battle which we expected. Both those guys – Alex and Savio – are talented and competitive, and we saw that tonight. Nothing was easy. I think there may have been two or three clean ones off of it. It was two really good guys going after each other. I think it was more when we did have the ball, we created the looks we wanted, but we didn’t finish them.”

2) Slowing Loyola’s Pat Spencer. Early in the first quarter, Spencer tried to force-feed a centering pass that was disrupted by Towson and eventually led to a Greyhounds turnover. After that, Spencer found his footing, assisting on three of his team’s first four goals, adding a goal in the third quarter, and recording his final assist on Germershausen’s third tally with 1:57 left in regulation.

“A lot of teams have been sliding early to me,” said Spencer, who was marked primarily by Tigers junior Sid Ewell (Essex Community College). “Originally, they were pressing out, trying making it tough for me to get the ball. So I knew that when I was going to be getting the ball, they were going to be sliding to me early. So early on, I forced a couple things, but after that, I was able to settle in and make the reads to guys like Germey.”

3) Limiting turnovers. Giveaways continue to plague both teams. Towson finished with 15 turnovers, but Loyola was not that far behind with 13. Still, it was the timing of the miscues that bothered Nadelen, who watched his team turn the ball over six times in the fourth quarter while attempting to dig out of a 9-5 hole.

“It’s frustrating,” he said. “You feel like you get some momentum coming in. We ended up getting it to 9-7, but when you build yourself a deficit like we did in the first half against a talented and aggressive team like Loyola is, you can’t continue to make mistakes and think that you’re going to come out on a positive end. I thought we played a little bit better in that second half. We played more aggressive, and we were a little more focused. We just didn’t play clean enough. The turnovers continue to be an issue.”