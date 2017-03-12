Postscript from Johns Hopkins at Towson men's lacrosse

For the second time in as many games, Johns Hopkins switched goalkeepers, replacing starter Gerald Logan with junior Brock Turnbaugh. And for the second time in as many games, the No. 7 Blue Jays ended up with losses.

After Saturday’s 13-8 setback to co-No. 16 Towson at Johnny Unitas Stadium, Johns Hopkins coach Dave Pietramala did not confirm or deny the existence of a goalie controversy.

“In all honesty, I don’t think anything is reserved to the goaltending position,” he said. “I think we have to evaluate all our positions. We’ve lost two games in a row. As coaches, we need to evaluate, ‘Do we have the right personnel in the right places? Are we playing the right way defensively? Should we be playing more aggressively?’ I thought we were a little better in the second half playing aggressively. Do we need to take a look at the wings and faceoffs? So I think every position after two losses in a row needs to be evaluated.”

After a 16-save, five goals-allowed showing against reigning champion North Carolina on Feb. 25, Logan has surrendered 21 goals and made just 11 stops in his past two starts. Turnbaugh, the Phoenix resident and Hereford graduate who started in the cage last spring, took over midway through the third quarter against Princeton on March 3 and at halftime against Towson.

“We’ve always been taught to prepare like a starter no matter what the situation is,” said Turnbaugh, who has given up 10 goals while making 10 saves in the past two contests. “That’s how I’ve always gone about it, just being mentally prepared to go into the game no matter when it is. Going into the second half, it’s different than starting, but you should always be prepared to see the game based on what happens.”

So will Johns Hopkins (4-2) stay with Logan or go with Turnbaugh when the team welcomes No. 6 Syracuse (4-1) to Homewood Field in Baltimore on Saturday? Pietramala won’t show his cards until absolutely necessary, but Turnbaugh did not take the opportunity to make a suggestion.

“Me and Gerry have always been very supportive of each other,” he said. “I don’t think we think that one is stronger than the other. We like to be very supportive no matter who’s in the game, and that goes for the entire goalie unit. We’re not centered around one goaltender. We’re really supportive of everyone, and I think everyone does a good job of preparing.”

Circling back to “Three Things to Watch” …

1) Towson’s faceoffs. The Tigers (4-1) dominated time of possession thanks to a 16-for-25, nine-ground ball effort from sophomore High Point transfer Alex Woodall (St. Mary’s). But Woodall surprised many when he matched his career high with two goals, and one assist, on Saturday. Pietramala said he and the coaches made the decision not to slide a defender to Woodall when he won a draw and began a fast break because they did not want to leave senior attackmen Joe Seider (four goals) or Ryan Drenner (three goals and one assist) open.

“You pick your poison there,” he said. “Do you want him shooting it? Or Seider shooting it? Or Drenner shooting it? So we made a choice, and we took the guy that isn’t the best of those three or four shooters and forced him to do it, and to his credit, he made two plays.”

2) Johns Hopkins’ man-up offense. The Blue Jays went 1-for-2 on extra-man chances, but that hardly mattered toward the final score because they failed to get much traction against Towson in even-strength situations. Johns Hopkins senior attackman John Crawley (four goals) said he and his teammates failed to distribute the ball quickly, but a decent portion of credit should go to the Tigers defense. Sophomore defenseman Chad Patterson (Westminster) and freshman defenseman Gray Bodden (Winters Mill) allowed only one assist each to junior attackman Shack Stanwick (Boys’ Latin) and senior attackman Wilkins Dismuke, respectively, and the Rope unit of seniors Jack Adams (Hereford) and Tyler Mayes (Calvert Hall) and sophomore Zach Goodrich limited the starting midfield of juniors Joel Tinney and Patrick Fraser and senior Cody Radziewicz to three goals on four shots and zero assists.

“Be smart and play team defense,” Towson coach Shawn Nadelen said of the defense’s strategy. “They have a lot of weapons, a lot of different people they can throw at you. So the scouting report was a little thicker than normal with regards to their personnel. But we’re pretty confident in all of our guys out there, that we could defend against those guys individually in regards to on-ball matchups but also know how we needed to support off-ball with them. I think with our guys and the way they played today – aggressive, but still pretty disciplined – it was good to see that out of our team against a very skilled and deep offense that Hopkins has.”

3) Towson’s defense. As mentioned above, the Tigers clamped down on Johns Hopkins’ offensive opportunities. The same could be said for how Towson treated loose balls as the team picked up 32 ground balls to the Blue Jays’ 20. While a certain amount can be attributed to the Tigers’ advantage on faceoffs, Pietramala noted that Johns Hopkins did not help its defense by not pouncing on those loose balls.

“We got out-ground balled by 12 ground balls. That’s 12 more possessions,” he said. “It’s less time in the offensive end and not able to get into a rhythm. It’s more time in the defensive end, and you wear down. We didn’t get the ball off the floor well at all today. I think we had four or five caused turnovers that we registered, and I think we had five or six more. But on those five or six, we never came up with the ball. How many times did we knock the ball to the ground in the corner and we go to pick it up and we got it knocked out of our sticks? So we just did not reward ourselves."