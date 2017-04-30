Postscript from Johns Hopkins at Maryland men's lacrosse

Sometime in May after Matt Rambo has played his final game for Maryland, the question will be asked: Was the senior attackman the greatest player to represent the program?

Former players like Bob Boneillo, Joe Walters, Ray Altman and Frank Urso have compelling cases for why they belong in that discussion. Then again, that’s a conversation that Rambo does not prefer to get involved in. In fact, he seemed somewhat embarrassed at the attention he received after his seven-point outing in the No. 5 Terps’ 12-5 throttling of No. 8 Johns Hopkins at Maryland Stadium on Saturday night moved him past Boneillo as the school’s most prolific scorer.

“It’s special to me, but I’ve got to thank all of the teammates that I’ve played with over the last four years, the scout guys, my coaches for just developing me as a player, for pushing me,” said Rambo, who has amassed 233 points to skip ahead of Boneillo’s total of 231. “Our motto is, be the best. Just trying to be the best. So it’s special.”

Rambo seemed more excited to see his mother Annette after the game, calling her appearance “super special because she’s my biggest supporter. She goes to every game. So just seeing her was awesome.”

That attitude is why coach John Tillman speaks fondly of Rambo.

“It says that Matt’s been doing a good job for all four years and has been very consistent,” Tillman said of Rambo’s achievement. “But I think Matt would be the first one to tell you that I think part of what has made this program a success is guys don’t really talk about or focus on records. If you look at all of the great players that have come through, I think probably what they all had in common was they just wanted to win. They wanted to be the best they could be. Whoever got the points, no one really cared, and I think Matt’s one of those guys, too. As long as we’re winning, it really doesn’t matter.”

Circling back to “Three Things to Watch” …

1) Containing Rambo. With three goals, Rambo ranks third in Maryland history in goals with 146, trailing Joe Walters (153) and Matt Hahn (149). But he beat Johns Hopkins in the first quarter as a distributor with three assists, and all three occurred when Blue Jays defenders hedged to double-team him. That opened skip lanes for Rambo to find junior midfielder Connor Kelly twice and senior attackman Colin Heacock (Boys’ Latin) once. Johns Hopkins coach Dave Pietramala said the unit moved too early to contain Rambo.

“I thought early on, we were so concerned with matchups, and we were so concerned with Rambo,” Pietramala said. “We talked all week about making good decisions, and if you look at the first couple of goals, they’re attacking from behind the goal, and we’ve got him 2 or 3 yards below the goal. Now he’s attacking, but we go, and when we go, he’s looking right at our slide, which means we have to fill top-down, and what do they do? It’s wide open for them to skip through right to [Kelly]. … We were so concerned with Rambo that we went when we shouldn’t have gone, we made poor decisions. He’s a terrific player. He’s the most unsung player in the country in my opinion. We go, he throws through, and they score.”

2) Avoiding penalties. Johns Hopkins entered the game leading in all Division I teams in man-up offense with a 62.2 conversion rate (23-for-37), but went empty-handed in two chances. But the offense as a whole struggled, not backing up shots on three possessions and failing to score in the first quarter since the season opener against Navy on Feb. 7. The Blue Jays also could not solve Maryland junior goalkeeper Dan Morris, who made four of his nine saves in that opening period. Senior defenseman Tim Muller credited Morris’ early play with sparking the defense.

“It was huge,” said Muller, who had two ground balls and one caused turnover. “He just gave us a lot of energy throughout the game. He’s really worked on that this week, just staying after and seeing a lot of shots. He’s been trying to be more vocal, and I think he really did that today, and it really helped the rest of the defense sliding and recovering and everything.”

3) Getting an edge on faceoffs. For the fifth time in the last nine meetings, the team that lost more than 50 percent of its draws ended up winning the game. Maryland won only six of 18 faceoffs from the duo of sophomore Austin Henningsen (4-for-12, two ground balls) and senior Jon Garino Jr. (2-for-6, 1 GB), and that marks the fourth consecutive game in which the team has failed to win at least 50 percent. The Terps did scoop up 27 ground balls to Johns Hopkins’ 15, but Tillman sounded worried.

“I do think this is our best effort from top to bottom,” he said. “The energy that we played with, we stole a bunch of shots behind, we ran them out, we hustled, there were some tough ground balls in the corner that we dug out. Those offset the faceoffs because staring at that, we felt like we played better, but still we’re minus-6 in the faceoffs. This is the fourth straight game for us. Obviously, we kind of buffered that with 12 extra ground balls somewhere else, but man, we just have to keep working on it. We’re not going to go where we’d like to go if we can’t improve that.”