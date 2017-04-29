Postscript from Holy Cross at Loyola Maryland men's lacrosse

While both Loyola Maryland and Holy Cross failed to score a goal in the first quarter of their Patriot League tournament semifinal at Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, the top-seeded Greyhounds dominated in shots to the tune of an 11-8 advantage thanks to a vigorous effort on preventing clears.

The No. 5-seeded Crusaders failed to clear the ball three times in nine chances in the opening period and botched at least one clearing attempt in each of the next three frames. Those mistakes contributed to Loyola earning a 13-3 victory and moving onto its third appearance in the tournament final in four years.

Sophomore attackmen Pat Spencer and Alex McGovern forced two turnovers each for the Greyhounds (9-5), and senior attackman Zack Sirico acknowledged that the scoreless first quarter motivated the players to get the ball back.

“Sometimes on the offensive end when we don’t score the goals we should be scoring, we get a little pissed off,” said Sirico, who had three goals and one assist. “So we kind of put a little more effort into the riding game. Coach [Charley] Toomey in the week leading up to this game, he said we could steal maybe a couple from their clearing team. So that’s we did. We ran hard, rode hard, got physical with them, and got a couple back.”

Holy Cross (5-10) failed on one-third of its clears, going 14-for-21. Opponents have cleared the ball only 82.2 percent of the time against Loyola, but Crusaders coach Judd Lattimore seemed at a loss to analyze why his team struggled.

“We didn’t make good reads on some of those passes,” he said. “I think we were a little antsy about some of that stuff. Those were things that we had seen all year. … We really didn’t do a great job of making the right passes, making the right feeds. So they were able to kind of just ride us, and that just extended our defensive possessions. We couldn’t get off the field in a sense. So those long possessions, they ended up in goals for Loyola, and we needed those possessions on offense. So that hurt us a little bit.”

Circling back to “Three Things to Watch” …

1) Jacob Stover’s stops. If the Loyola sophomore continues to play well, he might be named the league’s Goalkeeper of the Week for the second consecutive time. After making 12 saves and keeping No. 12 Army off the scoreboard for the final 25 minutes in a 14-6 rout on April 22, Stover had 12 more stops (including eight in the first half) Friday. But the Hunt Valley resident and McDonogh graduate was not prepared to declare his past two starts the best stretch of his year.

“I look at it as just one game,” he said. “One game isn’t going to define my season. Yes, the defense in front of me has been playing very well. They’ve been giving me the opportunities to see shots from outside, and there are a few that I steal away from the other team. But at the same time, I’m only as good as the defense in front of me. … But hopefully, I can build on it.”

2) Graham Savio’s faceoffs. The Loyola senior produced a familiar result. After winning only 43.8 percent of his draws (21-for-48) and picking up 11 ground balls in games at Boston University on April 15 and Army a week ago, Savio claimed 69.2 percent (9-for-13) with four loose balls against Holy Cross. Toomey pointed out that Savio benefited from the wing play of junior Brian Begley (three ground balls) and sophomore Jay Drapeau (one).

“He’s a scrapper, he’s a battler,” Toomey said of Savio. “But the thing we were very concerned with was Holy Cross’ wing play. We felt their wings with double poles, they get a lot of those 50-50 ground balls. I thought Begley and Drapeau were phenomenal. I thought Graham did a great job of battling and getting the ball to tight spaces, but watching Begley come through there and watching Drapeau come through there and pick up a tough ground ball, that was a real key for us.”

3) Loyola’s man-up offense. The Greyhounds converted only one of three extra-man chances, but that did not hurt them thanks to Spencer, who racked up one goal and six assists. In two meetings, the Davidsonville resident and Boys’ Latin graduate has compiled two goals and 15 assists against the Crusaders.

“Pat’s a great player, had a great game,” Lattimore said. “He’s phenomenal. He’s got great vision, great hands, he’s a good dodger. He can do the whole thing. … Anything that you kind of throw at him, he kind of sees it all. I think his basketball background kind of helps him with that stuff. He’s tough. He’s a tough matchup, he’s tough for anybody to play, and that’s why he’s one of the best in the country.”