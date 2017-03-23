Postscript from Georgetown at Loyola lacrosse

The season-high 17 saves posted by Georgetown junior goalkeeper Nick Marrocco in an 11-10 loss to No. 18 Loyola Maryland on Wednesday were a stark contrast to what the Greyhounds got from their netminders.

Although junior Grant Limone made seven stops and allowed only six goals in 41 minutes, 12 seconds of play, he entered the game in the second quarter because starter and sophomore Jacob Stover (McDonogh) registered only one stop and surrendered four goals.

“Whenever I can get into a game, I’m pleased,” Limone said. “I started some games in the past. The nerves aren’t really there. I play with confidence. Just whenever I can play and help the team win, I’m really pleased.”

Coach Charley Toomey quipped that both Stover and Limone have the unfortunate fate of playing for a former goalie.

“That’s a good thing and a bad thing,” Toomey said. “I get a feel. I’m watching it, and I’m watching some of the shots that are going in, and I know what they’re capable of doing. I don’t want any goalie looking over their shoulder thinking that they’ve got a short leash. That’s not what this is about. But we’ve got a game to win at home, and sometimes I go with my gut. I don’t even ask the coaches, I just make that decision."

Toomey said he must review film before deciding who will start Saturday at Patriot League rival Bucknell. Limone has replaced Stover in losses to No. 15 Virginia and No. 11 Duke this season, but he declined to say whether he had earned the job he had won as a freshman and partially as a sophomore.

“Whatever Coach Toomey decides, I’m going to support that and just go with that,” he said.

Circling back to “Three Things to Watch” …

1) Turnovers. Turnover numbers were not provided after the game, but there was a sequence that nearly proved disastrous for Loyola (5-3). After a goal by junior midfielder Craig Berge drew Georgetown to within one at 11-10 with 57.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Greyhounds won the ensuing faceoff and appeared poised to run out the clock. As a pair of Hoyas long-poles chased sophomore attackman Pat Spencer (Boys’ Latin), Toomey raced onto the field to use his team’s final timeout. But officials ruled that Spencer had crossed the restraining line prior to Toomey’s call, and that turned possession over to Georgetown with 19.5 seconds remaining. Although the Hoyas returned the favor by stepping offsides with 11.3 seconds left, Toomey was at the time incensed by the officials’ ruling.

“It was a bang-bang play,” he said afterward. “They’ve got a tough job, and I recognize that. I’m an emotional guy. But we wanted it in that moment, and we didn’t get it. Luckily, we had the good fortune of them going offsides. But that was a tough pill to swallow, to lose the ball with that amount of time on the clock.”

2) Wing play. Loyola won 14 of 24 faceoffs because of the work its wing players did against Georgetown’s. Senior long-stick midfielder Michael Mayer (St. Paul’s) picked up a team-high five ground balls, and senior midfielder Peter Conley added three for the Hoyas. The Greyhounds got similar contributions from senior long-stick midfielder Ryan Fournier (six ground balls), senior faceoff specialist Graham Savio (five), and junior long-stick midfielder Zac Davliakos (three).

“We knew it was going to be more about the wing play,” Toomey said. “I thought [Fournier] gave us a tremendous lift coming out there and making some plays and [Davliakos] as well. Those guys, they scrapped on the wings. Nothing came easy there today. I’m real proud of our effort there.”

3) Defense. Per their usual practice, Conley and sophomore attackman Daniel Bucaro led Georgetown in shots (11 and 10, respectively) and points (four and five, respectively) on Wednesday. But the offense also got two goals and one assist from senior midfielder Devon Lewis and two goals from junior midfielder Craig Berge. Hoyas coach Kevin Warne was pleased to get scoring from sources other than Bucaro and Conley.

“I thought Devon, getting two goals from him and him shooting overhand helped him be more disciplined, which was great,” said Warne, a former defensive coordinator at Maryland. “Craig is starting to come back to the Craig that we saw freshman year from two years ago. And I think because of Danny and because of Peter, they’ve done a really good job of being unselfish, and I think it’s helped Devon and Craig, and [freshman attackman] Jake Carraway has been a nice addition.”