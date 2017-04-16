Postscript from Binghamton at UMBC men's lacrosse

If there was a silver lining to UMBC’s 10-5 loss to America East leader and No. 5 Albany on April 8, it surfaced in the form of the defense’s zone scheme that held the Great Danes to seven goals fewer than their season average.

So, facing a Binghamton offense that had averaged 11.2 goals in its first 10 games, the Retrievers employed the same tactic successfully to secure a 7-6 win at UMBC Stadium in Catonsville on Saturday night.

After surrendering five goals in the first 23:20 of the game, UMBC ditched its usual man-to-man defense for the zone. Coach Ryan Moran said the point was to prevent the No. 20 Bearcats from driving to what he called the paint area, or the territory nine yards in front of the cage and bordered by the hash marks.

“I think the zone really helped create a perimeter around the paint, and we did a good job of getting to their hands and stymieing them when they wanted to feed or stymieing them when they wanted to shoot,” he said. “You could sense it frustrated them a lot just from their body language.”

Perhaps the biggest drawback with a zone defense is that it gives opponents chances to retain possessions for long stretches of time, but the alignment can push opposing shooters to the outside and shut down passing lanes to cutters on the inside. Binghamton took a season-low 19 shots, just five in the second half, and only one in the third quarter. Coach Kevin McKeown said some of those attempts were out of character for his offense.

“Their zone was tough,” he said. “We forced some shots that we maybe didn’t want to take. They did a good job. The ball hit the ground, and they were clearing it the first time.”

The Retrievers’ ability to turn away the Bearcats gave their own offense a chance to wake up and convert some opportunities even though they deposited only seven goals. Sophomore midfielder Billy Nolan, who paced UMBC with his second career hat trick, said the defense’s play spurred the offense to two goals in a span of 12 seconds in the third quarter and the final two of the fourth period.

“It starts on the defensive end,” he said. “When they’re just giving the ball back to us time and time again, we know we have to can our chances. When you can two like that back-to-back, it really gets the crowd and bench. The bench was great today. It gets you fired up, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Circling back to “Three Things to Watch” …

1) Gaining an edge in possessions. After winning four of 10 faceoffs and collecting eight ground balls in the first half, UMBC (5-6, 3-1 America East) trailed 5-3 at halftime. A 4-1 comeback in the second half was keyed by a 5-for-7 effort on draws and nine loose balls. Freshman Jake Brothers won nine of 17 faceoffs, and McKeown said the Retrievers made the draws a three-on-three battle.

“I just think they started winning more of the 50-50 ground balls, the scrums when it wasn’t clean,” he said. “They outplayed us on the wings. We went to a freshman, Brendan Patterson, in the second half, and he got us a couple [two of four]. But definitely that third quarter, we went 0-for-3 there. So that was a big part of it.”

2) Defending the paint. See above.

3) Keeping eyes on No. 10. Redshirt senior attackman Tom Moore entered the game, leading Binghamton (9-2, 3-1) in goals (30) and assists (24). He did score one goal each in the first two quarters, but was shut out for the remainder of the game. Jason Brewster, who was tasked with shadowing Moore, contributed to that performance, but the sophomore defenseman credited the Retrievers’ zone defense with shutting Moore off from some of his favorite tactics.

“It slowed him a lot,” said Brewster, who scooped up two ground balls. “He’s normally used to being able to kind of roam the whole defense and taking topside and just kind of looking through the whole defense. Since we were playing zone, we kind of tried to keep him underneath, and that kind of limited his topside vision of looking through the whole defense and being able to bear down on the goal.”