Penn State at Maryland men's lacrosse: Three things to watch

Maryland has owned Penn State, winning all 32 meetings including a sweep last year in the regular season and Big Ten tournament. The Nittany Lions are 3-0 away from University Park, Pa., which is tied for their most victories on the road since the 2013 squad went 7-0. The Terps are 3-1 at home.

No. 1 Penn State (10-0, 1-0 Big Ten) tied the program record for consecutive wins after defeating No. 9 Ohio State, 9-4, on Sunday. That victory was sparked in part by the play of Colby Kneese. The freshman goalkeeper made 13 saves for a season-best .765 save percentage, allowed Penn State's fewest goals since April 12, 2014 when that squad defeated Towson, 8-1, and was named the conference’s Specialist and Co-Freshman of the Week.

No. 8 Maryland (6-2, 1-0 Big ten) has posted back-to-back victories, disposing of Michigan, 15-8, a week ago. The offense benefited from a trio of three-goal, one-assist outings: from junior midfielder Connor Kelly, senior attackman Dylan Maltz and freshman Jared Bernhardt. Bernhardt, who matched career highs in both goals and points, shared the league’s Co-Freshman of the Week honors with Kneese.

Here are a few factors that could play a role in the outcome at Maryland Stadium in College Park on Saturday at 1 p.m.

1) Penn State’s poise. The Nittany Lions rank 66th of 69 Division I teams in man-down defense after opponents have scored 10 man-up goals in 19 chances. On the flipside, Maryland’s extra-man offense ranks third in efficiency, converting 55.6 percent (10-for-18). But Penn State is tied for the fifth-fewest man-down situations, which looms as a bigger concern for Terps coach John Tillman.

“They’re only fouling twice a game,” he said. “So you’re only getting two opportunities, and sometimes those fouls occur late in games when you get your younger guys in there and sometimes you leave the younger guys in there for man-down, and they’re not really as coordinated, and they may be playing against the other team’s first team. I know from what I’ve seen so far, they’ve looked pretty good. They’re athletic, they’re organized. … The other night, they played Ohio State, and they have no fouls. To me, that’s a disciplined group of guys that in a top-five matchup, they’re not giving the other team opportunities.”

2) Penn State’s faceoffs. The Nittany Lions boast a trio of specialists in freshman Gerard Arceri (68.0 percent on 155-for-288 and 88 ground balls) and seniors Billy Lombardi (69.6 percent on 32-for-46, 16 GB) and Drake Kreinz (40.0 percent on 4-for-10, 4 GB). Maryland has its own threesome in sophomore Austin Henningsen (52.9 percent on 73-for-138, 29 GB), senior Jon Garino Jr. (71.8 percent on 28-for-39, 20 GB), and sophomore Will Bonaparte (39.3 percent on 11-for-28, 2 GB). Tillman and Penn State coach Jeff Tambroni might engage in a chess match when determining which faceoff specialists to send to the X.

“I think we’re going to need all three guys for the rest of the year, and we’re certainly going to have to be prepared to use all three on Saturday,” Tillman said. “There might be a little bit of who’s hot and who’s feeling it that day and who’s matching up the best. And they may make some changes like they did the other night, and we’re going to have to make some changes and look at how we’re doing.”

3) Maryland’s Dan Morris. The junior has helped ease the transition from Kyle Bernlohr. Morris ranks 15th in the country in save percentage (.564) and 20th in goals-against average (8.76). He made 12 saves against Michigan, but could face his toughest challenge in a Penn State offense that ranks fifth in the nation in scoring at 14.7 goals per game. But Tillman contended that no one among the Terps is putting any undue pressure on Morris to make every stop Saturday.

“We never look at it like Dan’s got to play better,” he said. “We just want Dan to play as well as he can and prepare well and get out there and do his thing. If everybody’s trying to play to their full potential and they’re in the right frame of mind and they prepare well, then that’s all we can ask.”