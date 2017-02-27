Paul Cantabene says defense for Stevenson men's lacrosse was better than final score in Saturday's loss

No. 10 Stevenson opened its campaign by absorbing a 16-13 loss at No. 2 Rochester Institute of Technology, but coach Paul Cantabene said the defense played better than the 16 goals allowed might suggest.

“I thought we did some good things,” he said Monday morning. “But they caught us, and they made some unbelievable plays. I thought we played tough. They didn’t really run by us. They got five goals in transition, two right off of faceoffs, and two on extra-man.

"So I thought that six-on-six, we played them really tough and did some good things, but they scored how we said they would score. They got the ball on the ground, and they make one pass and find [senior attackmen Chad Levick] or [Ryan Lee], and that’s what they did and that’s what they’re good at, and they kind of caught us in those situations. Defensively, those guys played well, and we’ve got to get better at the D-middie position as well. I don’t think we played as well at that position as we thought we could.”

Lee scored five goals and four assists against the Mustangs (0-1), and Levick added two goals and two assists. The Tigers shot 43.2 percent (16-of-37) against senior goalkeeper Ross Dinan, making his first career start for Stevenson, but Cantabene said Dinan was not to blame.

“I think for starting his first game, he made some nice saves,” Cantabene said of Dinan, who finished with seven stops. “We didn’t help him at times, especially later in the game, by chasing people around and leaving him out to dry. But I thought he did a good job of being a leader and throwing things around. I don’t think the stats quite show how well he played at times. So he’ll get better, and we still have a lot of confidence in him.”

Cantabene pointed out that the defense played without junior long-stick midfielder Lito Flanagan, a 2016 honorable mention All American who posted 78 ground balls, 28 caused turnovers, three goals and four assists last spring. Although junior Austin Howard and sophomore Tristan Pace and even junior defenseman Dylan Harris (South Carroll) filled in, Flanagan’s absence was noticeable.

“I just think we missed him more in getting the ball off the ground in transition,” Cantabene said, adding that Flanagan is expected to return to Monday’s practice. “He’s so good at running with the ball. We faced off pretty well, but there’s a few we could have had. And we struggled a little bit in clearing. They rode us with the 10-man a little bit, and we rode them with the 10-man a little bit and they got two goals off of that because of some of our pole choices, and that’s where Lito is great – getting out, getting the ball off the ground, and making plays with his stick. We missed him most in the middle of the field.”