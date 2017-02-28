Paul Cantabene, newly named Chesapeake Bayhawks assistant coach, said Stevenson comes first

As Stevenson’s head coach, Paul Cantabene also wears hats as the university’s associate athletic director and director of facilities. So what’s one more responsibility?

Cantabene was announced Thursday as offensive coordinator for the Chesapeake Bayhawks of Major League Lacrosse, where he will join head coach and former Bayhawks teammate Brian Reese and general manager and former Loyola Maryland and Maryland coach Dave Cottle. Cantabene, who played 13 years professionally in outdoor and indoor lacrosse leagues, said he made sure that the new job would not impact his current one.

“I talked to the school about it, and it’s a summer thing,” Cantabene said Monday. “It will take up a little more time, Friday nights and Saturdays mostly, but it’s during a time when the demands aren’t as great from Stevenson. But Stevenson will always be the first thing. My assistants always do a great job of helping me out, and I think that will help us out in recruiting a little bit. I just want to help the Bayhawks out and get them to where they want to go. They have a lot of great guys, and they want to win.”

The Bayhawks open the 2017 season April 22, but Cantabene pointed out that he will likely only have to attend practice on Friday nights and games on Saturdayas long as they don’t conflict with the Mustangs’ contests.

“It’s not like the MLL is an everyday practice thing,” he said. “It’s a weekend thing. The guys come in, you practice the night before, and you play the next day. So there’s not much we’re really missing. It’s a tough thing, but it’s a good opportunity to help the Bayhawks out.”

Cantabene said he will rely on his coaching staff at Stevenson to help him run practices and coordinate game plans, but added that it’s been a partnership for a while now. For Cantabene who still ranks fourth in the MLL in ground balls (538) and sixth in faceoff attempts (1,861) and wins (1,015), the opportunity to try to aid the Bayhawks for their first championship since 2013 was too good to pass up.

“We want to help the Bayhawks be the best they can be,” he said. “If I can help them get a few goals better and get a little chemistry going, the best teams in the MLL win because of chemistry and guys willing to work together. All of these teams are very close. So a goal here or a goal there or something we can change to get a little better in those situations, that’s what we want to do. Brian is the head coach. I will try to work with these guys the best that I can, but we’re going to work with these guys and try to put them in real successful positions to see what they can do.”