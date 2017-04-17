Patriot League men's lacrosse tournament scenarios for Loyola Maryland and Navy

Friday is the final day of the regular season for Patriot League teams, and the results that night will play a significant role in seeding and home-field advantage for Loyola Maryland and Navy.

The Greyhounds (7-5 overall and 5-2 in the conference) missed out on a chance to edge closer to the top seed in the tournament after a 12-11 overtime loss at Boston University on Saturday. The team, which will likely fall from its No. 19 ranking in the Inside Lacrosse media poll, can earn the top seed and the right to play host to the tournament semifinals on April 28 and final on April 30 by defeating No. 6 Army (10-2, 6-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Midshipmen (6-7, 4-4) clinched a spot in the tournament by upsetting the Black Knights, 10-6, on Saturday. They will be the No. 4 seed and play host to Holy Cross (4-8, 4-3) in a tournament quarterfinal on April 25 if the Terriers beat the Crusaders on Friday night.

But if Holy Cross tops Boston University (10-3, 4-3), Navy would need Army to win against Loyola Maryland to earn a home game in the quarterfinals. If the Crusaders defeat the Terriers and the Greyhounds knock off the Black Knights, the Midshipmen would be on the road against Holy Cross or Boston University.