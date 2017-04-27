Patrick Fraser has played big role in man-up success for Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse

Even though 25 of his 31 career goals have occurred as a result of being a part of the man-up offense for Johns Hopkins, Patrick Fraser does not particularly embrace the “extra-man specialist” label.

“I guess I understand where it comes from, but we’ve definitely been working hard to kind of add elements to my game that are beyond just being an extra-man specialist,” he said.

In the next breath, the junior midfielder acknowledged that his enthusiasm level increases when a penalty is called on the opponent and the man-up offense takes the field.

“I guess in a way, I do kind of take pride in that,” he said. “Whenever there’s a penalty, it gets the whole sideline going, and they’re yelling, ‘No. 7!’ [Fraser’s jersey number] and that kind of thing. So I like that. I get pretty happy when the flags start flying.”

With an extra-man goal in the No. 8 Blue Jays’ 19-9 dismantling of Michigan on Saturday at Homewood Field in Baltimore, Fraser tied former attackman Ryan Brown (Calvert Hall) for the most career man-up goals in the past 15 years. His seven extra-man goals this season have tied him for second in Division I with six others.

Fraser, who started seven games as a member of the first midfield but has since slid down to the second line, carved out his role for offensive coordinator Bobby Benson when he scored 11 man-up goals as a freshman in 2015. That experience was gratifying for the Massachusetts resident.

“I was really excited as a freshman to be able to find a role on the field,” he said. “There’s just been unbelievable players around me that take the attention off of me and throughout the years, we’ve been able to seamlessly transition guys in and out of our man-up. And the plays that Coach Benson makes up, they make it easy for me.”

Fraser has one of the hardest shots on the team from long-range distance, and that ability forces opposing defenses to pay attention to him.

“When you’ve got a guy on extra man that stretches you and you have to be concerned with, then it makes it more challenging,” coach Dave Pietramala said. “Most teams, when we play extra man, shut [off junior attackman] Shack [Stanwick]. Well, in a four-man rotation, it’s a little tougher to get around the perimeter with four guys, and that gets Patrick’s hands free. If you shut Patrick off, then we’re playing with four guys and Shack. So having a guy like that really stretches the defense. It opens up skip lanes and guys, and it forces the defense to account for him, which opens up things for other guys.”