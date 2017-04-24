Pat Spencer of Loyola named Patriot League's Offensive Player of Year for second straight time

A year after becoming the first player in Patriot League history to sweep the conference’s Offensive Player and Rookie of the Year awards, Loyola Maryland attackman Pat Spencer set another standard, becoming the first player in conference history to earn Offensive Player of the Year honors in both his freshman and sophomore campaigns.

Spencer headlined an All-Patriot League first team that included three Navy representatives including senior defenseman and three-time conference Defensive Player of the Year Chris Fennell and another Greyhounds player.

Spencer, a Davidsonville resident and Boys’ Latin graduate, leads all NCAA Division I players in assists per game (3.5) and ranks third in average points (5.5). With 71 points on 25 goals and 46 assists, Spencer’s output is tied for fifth in the program’s single-season record books.

Spencer was joined by teammate and redshirt senior midfielder Brian Sherlock, who joined Army attackman Tim Pearson, Bucknell attackman Austin Winter, and Colgate midfielder Peter Baum as the only players in league history to be selected to the first team all four years. Sherlock is the active goal-scoring leader among Division I midfielders with 92 career goals.

The first team included three Navy players including Fennell, the first player in conference history to be chosen as the Defensive Player of the Year in three consecutive seasons. Fennell, who has produced 33 ground balls and 12 caused turnovers this spring, is tied for third in career takeaways with 65.

Fennell was joined by sophomore midfielder Greyson Torain and senior long-stick midfielder Matt Rees. Torain, a Glen Burnie resident, has compiled 35 points on a team-best 21 goals and 14 assists to rank seventh among midfielders nationally. Rees, a Sykesville resident and Boys’ Latin graduate, leads the Midshipmen in career caused turnovers with 81 and is the school’s top-scoring player with a long-pole with 15 goals.

Other members of the first team with area ties include Army sophomore defenseman Johnny Surdick (Odenton resident) and Colgate sophomore long-stick midfielder Craig Chick (Edgewater resident and South River graduate).

The second team included four Loyola Maryland players in junior short-stick defensive midfielder Brian Begley, senior defenseman Jack Carrigan, senior midfielder Romar Dennis and sophomore attackman Alex McGovern (Phoenix resident and St. Paul’s graduate) and one Navy representative in senior faceoff specialist Brady Dove.

Aside from Spencer and Fennell, the other major award winners were Army senior faceoff specialist Dan Grabher (Faceoff Specialist of the Year), Boston University senior goalie Christian Carson-Banister (Goalkeeper of the Year), Colgate freshman midfielder Griffin Brown (Rookie of the Year), and Boston University coach Ryan Polley (Coach of the Year).