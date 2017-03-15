Ohio State at Towson men's lacrosse: Three things to watch

Ohio State owns a 5-3 advantage in this series, but Towson has split the last four meetings, including a 10-9 overtime win on March 15, 2016 on a goal by Ian Kirby with 34 seconds left in the extra session. The Buckeyes are 2-5 away from Columbus, Ohio, since the start of 2016, while the Tigers are 12-2 at home over the same span.

No. 17 Ohio State (7-0) is off to its best start since the 1966 squad finished that year with a 14-0 record. The team’s success has been anchored by a defense that ranks seventh in Division I after surrendering only 7.1 goals per game. Redshirt senior goalkeeper Tom Carey has posted a 6.68 goals-against average and a .565 save percentage.

No. 11 Towson (4-1) has picked up back-to-back wins capped by Saturday’s 13-8 upset of then-No. 7 Johns Hopkins. The defense is tied for 14th in the national rankings after giving up just 8.0 goals per contest. The Rope unit is spearheaded by senior long-stick midfielder Tyler Mayes (Calvert Hall), who leads the team in caused turnovers (12) and ranks sixth in ground balls (11).

Here are a few factors that could play a role in the outcome at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson on Wednesday at noon.

1.) Towson’s Joe Seider. The senior attackman has scored five goals on 12 shots in two career meetings with Ohio State and has hardly been shy about launching attempts. That’s why Seider’s four-goal effort against Johns Hopkins was such a relief for the Sparks resident and Hereford graduate after he took 15 shots against then-No. 11 Loyola Maryland but came up empty in an 11-7 loss on March 1. The hope is that Saturday’s showing will be a sign of greater things for Seider.

“I think that’s big for him confidence-wise, being able to come out and have a pretty good day shooting the ball,” coach Shawn Nadelen said. “It was big for our team obviously. … Getting Joe in action early and having him have success helped us out and helped him out during the game to be able to build that confidence and feel like he could shoot and know that the ball was going to be on-cage as best as possible.”

2.) Towson’s Josh Miller. The junior goalie finished with only six saves against Johns Hopkins, but his two stops in the third quarter were remarkable. First, Miller stayed patient against senior midfielder Kieran Eissler on a one-on-one chance on the doorstep that Miller turned away with his stick. A couple minutes later, Miller used his body to snuff out an 8-yard overhand attempt from senior midfielder John Crawley. Nadelen agreed that Miller’s performance was his best of the season.

“We had a quick turnover on our offensive end or scrums in the middle of the field, and the ball was coming down,” Nadelen recalled. “Those are the types of goals that when they go against you, it really sways momentum and can get a team back into a game where you have a little bit of a cushion. But Josh shut the door on those. It was huge. Those opportunities were huge. So I thought he was really dialed in on that.”

3.) Towson’s Alex Woodall. The sophomore transfer from High Point was a catalyst in the upset of Johns Hopkins, winning 64 percent of his faceoffs (14-of-25), scooping up a game-high nine ground balls, scoring two goals, and assisting on another. The Annapolis resident and St. Mary’s graduate will face his toughest challenge of the year in Ohio State senior Jake Withers, who has won 66.4 percent of his draws (77-of-116), collected a team-best 47 ground balls, and chipped in four assists. Woodall’s play will be key in jump-starting the Tigers’ transition chances.

“That’s our mindset in any game. We want to attack right off the bat,” Nadelen said. “Especially once we get the ball, we want to get from the defensive end to the offensive end. Off the faceoff, we want to push and be aggressive as much as we can, but also be smart and composed with the ball.”