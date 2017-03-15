Offensive prowess for Maryland lacrosse aided by top-5 shooting percentage

Despite an unexpected bye weekend due to the postponement of Saturday’s game at No. 8 Albany (or maybe because of it), Maryland currently ranks seventh in Division I in scoring at 13.2 goals per game. That lofty placement has been helped by a similarly high ranking in shooting efficiency.

The No. 4 Terps (4-1) rank fourth in the country in shooting percentage, having converted 37.3 percent (66-for-177) of its shots thus far. Although that success rate took a dent after a 21.1 percentage in a 5-4 loss to No. 2 Notre Dame on March 4, coach John Tillman praised offensive coordinator J.L. Reppert for implementing his philosophy with the players on that side of the field.

“I give Coach Reppert a lot of credit,” Tillman said Tuesday. “We’ve really tried to get better there and try to keep improving. You only get so many opportunities. So that’s something we want to keep getting better at and stay focused on. I think we’ve got to continue to generate more shots. I think that’s something we didn’t do a great job with out in Indiana. The kids have worked very hard in trying to get better. I think there’s more improvement we can make, but I also think we’ve got to make sure we get enough shots, and I think that’s something we didn’t do enough of in our last game.”

The offense boasts five starters shooting better than 32 percent. That group is headed by senior attackman Dylan Maltz (55.6 percent on 10-of-18 shooting) and followed by junior midfielder Connor Kelly (47.1 on 8-of-17), senior attackman Colin Heacock (41.7 on 10-of-24), freshman midfielder Jared Bernhardt (41.2 on 7-of-17), and senior attackman Matt Rambo (32.4 on 11-of-34).

That’s a positive showing, but Tillman said it remains to be seen if the team can keep up or improve on its shooting efficiency.

“We’re only five games in,” he said. “I’d like to see how we continue to do as we go on. I do think we’re off to a decent start and that the guys have really tried to improve in their shooting – whether it’s different release points, accuracy, consistency. That’s something that Coach Reppert has been on with our guys, just being consistent. Certainly we want to take good shots. You don’t always want to take the first shot, you want to take the good shot.”