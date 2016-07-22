North Carolina men's lacrosse coach Joe Breschi enjoying summer after winning NCAA title

In perhaps the biggest understatement in a long time, coach Joe Breschi is enjoying his summer after North Carolina outlasted Maryland, 14-13, in overtime for the NCAA Division I championship on May 30.

“It’s been great, it’s been a lot of fun,” said Breschi, a Baltimore native and Loyola Blakefield graduate who guided the Tar Heels to their fifth national title but their first since 1991. “When you do something that maybe is unexpected a bit, you get to see the joy and passion in your young men who battled heart and soul, and every program has that. But to see the joy on their faces and the text messages and the calls and the fun that they’re having and how they’re enjoying it, it’s been great. There’s a lot of pride in Carolina. I’ve heard the words ‘magical weekend’ a hundred times.”

The program’s success has not been lost on other schools. Vermont hired away defensive coordinator Chris Feifs to become its seventh head coach, and Utah lured away volunteer assistant coach Brian Holman to head its team that is currently playing in the Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association (MCLA), but might be considering a move to Division I.

Losing two valued assistants would be a significant talent drain for many programs, but Breschi interpreted the moves as positives.

“They worked so hard to bring all of us together and bring UNC back to the top," he said. "For these guys to get opportunities, I’m just so proud of them and happy for them. For me, I always tell our guys that change is good if it’s the right situation, and I’m sure it is with those guys getting great opportunities and for us to get new faces and voices in the locker room and on the field."

Breschi found time between recruiting and running camps to enjoy a vacation with his family and in-laws in Cape Cod. But he admitted his schedule has become more crowded since the Tar Heels’ victory.

“It’s been a little more hectic, but in a good way,” he said. “I’ve tried to have fun. … There are some obligations and so forth, but in a great way, it’s exciting to be where we are as a program. And now I have to hire two new assistants, and that’s what happens when you win with your guys, which is fantastic.”