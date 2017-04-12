No. 3 Maryland men's lacrosse comes up big late in 12-11 win at No. 5 Albany

The No. 3 Maryland men's lacrosse team survived a last-gasp attack by host No. 5 Albany and star attackman Connor Fields on Wednesday as it held on for its second win over a top-five opponent in five days, 12-11.

Needing a goal to force overtime, Fields drew four Terps defenders as he spun to the crease from the left wing with about six seconds remaining. Falling short of the goal circle, he found Justin Reh from the ground, but the attackman's shot from just outside the crease was deadened by Maryland defenseman Curtis Corley's back before it got any farther.

Inclement weather conditions in Albany postponed the teams' original March 11 meeting until Wednesdy, a rare midweek clash between top programs. The Terps (8-2) were coming off a 15-11 win Saturday over then-No. 1 Penn State, while the Great Danes (9-2) had not lost since a season-opening defeat at Syracuse.

Maryland became the third program in Division I history to reach 800 all-time wins, after Johns Hopkins and Syracuse, but that possibility did not look promising early Wednesday. Albany scored twice in the first five minutes and led 3-0 before a Terps flurry tied the game late in the quarter.

Led by Maryland midfielder Tim Rotanz (three goals) and attackman Matt Rambo (two goals, one assist), the game started to tilt in the guests' favor, but the margin never got beyond three goals.

Fields, a Tewaaraton Award favorite, scored his third and final goal of the day and 41st of the season to tie the game at 8 in the third quarter. In the fourth, Reh (four goals) converted Fields' fifth assist to trim the Terps' lead to 12-11.

Fields misfired on the ensuing possession, but after the Great Danes forced a shot-clock violation with 41 seconds remaining, he tried and failed twice to find the net after separate timeouts.

Maryland goalie Dan Morris bounced back from a disappointing showing Saturday to make 12 saves. Albany's TD Ierlan had his way against a trio of Terps faceoff specialists, winning 16 of 27 draws.