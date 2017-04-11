No. 16 Towson coach Shawn Nadelen isn't worried about keeping pace with No. 3 Hofstra

Towson’s 11-8 win over Massachusetts on Saturday gave the program its third consecutive 2-0 record in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), which had not been done since the school joined the conference in 2002.

The outcome also kept the No. 16 Tigers (6-3 overall), who have captured the league’s last two regular-season titles, in a tie for first place with No. 3 Hofstra (10-0). But coach Shawn Nadelen said he is not fixated on keeping pace with the Pride, which remains the only undefeated team in Division I this year.

“I don’t know if it’s so much about keeping pace with them as it is making sure that we’re ready every game for our opponent and doing our best on game day to earn a win in the conference,” he said Tuesday morning. “We’re not trying to keep pace with anybody besides ourselves. We’re obviously trying to put ourselves in position to potentially win the CAA regular season and then get into the CAA playoffs and keep moving on from there.”

That does not mean that Nadelen and his staff are walking around with blinders on when it comes to the conference race. They understand that they and Hofstra own a one-game lead over the Minutemen (4-6 overall and 1-1 in the league) and Drexel (4-6, 1-1), but that anything can change with a win or a loss.

“Every game in the CAA is important,” Nadelen said. “You only get five of them, and four teams move into the conference playoffs, and two teams are sitting. So every game is important, and every win is that much more important. So that game was a big one for us, especially with UMass sitting at 1-0 and us being 1-0 going into the game.”

Towson can lock up a berth in the conference tournament for the third consecutive year with road victories against Delaware (7-5, 0-2) on Saturday and Fairfield (3-8, 0-2) on April 22 before a regular-season finale against the Pride on April 29 at Johnny Unitas Stadium. But Nadelen said he has not given much thought to potential playoff scenarios.

“I haven’t really looked at the numbers closely,” he said. “It’s more about us going up there [to Newark on Saturday] and playing a good game and being able to move to 3-0. There have been crazy things in the league where there could be a two- or three-way tie and it comes down to other criteria. So we’ve got to go up there and do our best to get a win.”