No. 1 Maryland women ready to defend Big Ten tournament title, starting with Johns Hopkins

Heading into the Big Ten women’s lacrosse tournament this weekend, No. 1 Maryland is on the verge of earning the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament for the fifth straight year.

The only undefeated team in Division I, the Terps (17-0) are, of course, favored to win their second straight Big Ten title, but they have to get past Johns Hopkins and then either No. 5 Penn State or No. 15 Northwestern.

Terps coach Cathy Reese is quick to point out that, despite her team’s success this season, that’s still a challenging path.

“You can’t look that far ahead,” Reese said. “And we’re a good example of that. We lost to Ohio State two years ago in the first round of the [Big Ten] tournament. You get to conference tournament time and it’s really focusing, for us at least, on taking one game at a time. We get to play Hopkins which is two local teams. Our men just played Hopkins this past weekend -- a lot of community excitement about that game which we hope translates over to our game.”

The Terps, who won their first Big Ten tournament title last season, host at their Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex in College Park. They take on Johns Hopkins (11-6) on Friday at 6 p.m. followed by the Penn State (15-2)-Northwestern (9-8) clash at 8:30 p.m. The title game is Sunday at noon.

The Blue Jays come into the tournament probably needing a win to earn a berth in the 26-team NCAA tournament field, which will be announced Sunday night. After losing, 18-5, to No. 18 Towson in the regular-season finale, they need a positive showing as a better final impression for the tournament selection committee.

The selection committee looks at RPI among other factors, including winning percentage, strength of schedule and head-to-head wins. For teams on the bubble, however, secondary factors such as significant wins and losses and late-season performance, also come into play.

Coach Janine Tucker believes the Blue Jays’ RPI is high enough -- 18th in Division I -- to earn a berth even if they don’t upset the Terps. A win over the Terps, however, should get them in. The champion gets an automatic bid.

“I personally think that with our RPI and not having any bad losses even though we don’t have that significant win," Tucker said, "I think we have a really good shot at getting into the NCAA tournament, but if we are able to beat Maryland, that makes a strong, strong case for us.”

To Halley Quillinan, women’s editor for Inside Lacrosse, however, the Blue Jays are in a precarious position.

“I think the margin of their loss [to Towson] is shocking," she said. "That was an opportunity game for both Towson and Hopkins and Towson seized the opportunity. Hopkins doesn’t have a quality win. You look at the other teams that are on the bubble that were not in the at-large conversation last year that have pushed the envelop and put themselves in it -- Albany has a quality win over Cornell, Elon has a quality win over Virginia, Colorado is a top-10 team in the country this year and has a Penn State win and a Northwestern win. Virginia Tech has a Boston College win. Those are huge wins. This year Hopkins had a number of opportunities but did not come up on the winning side. It’s kind of, what does the NCAA committee take into consideration with more value?”

She said if the Blue Jays beat the Terps, they’re in, but “beating Maryland is one of the hardest things -- if not the hardest thing to do -- in college lacrosse this year, so the cards are stacked against them.”

The Terps have the top scoring offense in Division I with 16.88 goals per game. Led by McDonogh graduate Megan Whittle’s 54 goals, they have seven other players with at least 13 goals and three have at least 20 assists, led by Caroline Wannen with 28. They have scored 134 more goals than their opponents.

“We have really good energy right now,” Reese said. “Offensively we’re moving the ball well, sharing the ball. Everyone’s stepping up, which is what we’ve wanted to see all season long. Our scoring is really spread out, different people are coming through in different games.”

Quillinan said the team that beats Maryland will likely have to put together a perfect game and only two teams have come close to doing that this season -- No. 7 Penn in an 11-7 game and Penn State. She said Maryland doesn’t have a weak spot on the field.

There’s a reason for that, Tucker said.

“They get the best recruits in the country ever year, so they are just very balanced. Everybody’s a threat," Tucker said. "They’re talented from one end of the field to the other. You’ve almost got to catch them on a bit of an off day... We need to get the ball and we need to take care of the ball and we need to do our level best to limit their opportunities.”

The Blue Jays also have a balanced attack led by Haley Schweizer with 33 goals and nine assists. Seven Blue Jays have 15 or more goals. Freshman Maggie Schneidereith (Towson) has a team-high 20 assists.

"Hopkins is always tough,” Reese said. “Their players play really hard. Their goalie can get hot and she’s had some great games. We played them the first [Big Ten] game of the season, so I know a lot’s changed for both of our teams since then."

Defensively, the two are more statistically even. While the Terps allow 9.0 goals per game, Hopkins gives up 9.94. Maryland goalie Megan Taylor (Glenelg) has a .555 percent save percentage and Blue Jays goalie Caroline Federico (Maryvale) has a .464 save percentage.

Whoever wins the semifinal likely won’t have an easy time in the title game. While the regular-season results favor a Maryland-Penn State rematch in the final, the Nittany Lions only beat Northwestern 14-13 last month.